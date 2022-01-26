Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Dover Bullets Clay Shoot Fundraiser

A local baseball team, the Dover Bullets, is raising money to go to Cooperstown, New York to compete in June. A clay shoot fundraiser is being held on Saturday, February 12, from 9:30 a.m. at FishHawk Sporting Clays, located at 13505 Hobson Simmons Rd. in Lithia.

Tickets for the event are $125 per person, and that includes ammunition and safety gear, as well as lunch and beverages. A team costs $400, and one gun and a golf cart will be included per foursome. Along with the clay shoot, there will be raffles, prizes and an auction to enjoy.

For more information, contact Stephanie at 727-919-0302 or bulletsbaseball12u@gmail.com.

Drag Queen Bingo Valentine’s Celebration

Drag Queen Freya is returning to Center Place, so save a spot in your heart for Drag Queen Bingo this Valentine’s week. Valentine’s-themed Drag Queen Bingo will take place on Thursday, February 10, from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $40 ($5 service fee for card payments) and includes 10 games of bingo, a performance from Freya, food and wine. There will also be a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.

Center Place is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon, call Center Place to reserve your seat on 685-8888. You must be 18 or older to attend.

Art Program For Families With Down Syndrome Children And Teens

Center Place’s community partner, the Down Syndrome Association of Tampa Bay (DSATB) will be offering its free 3-2-1 Art program for families with children and teens who have Down syndrome. The program will take place at Center Place twice a month on the first Monday of each month from 6-7 p.m. and on the third Sunday of each month from 3-4 p.m.

The students will use art as a way of expression and communication. The class will also help its students develop social skills and learn how to interact with other students and teachers in a classroom setting.

If you would like to preregister your child for this program, please contact Center Place at 685-8888. Children and families must be prescreened for this program before they may register.

David Weekley Collects Thousands Of Meals During Annual Food Drive

Nearly 311,000 people nationwide received a hearty Thanksgiving meal thanks to the partnership of David Weekley Homes and 17 charities across the U.S. Throughout November, the company hosted its seventh annual, company-wide Thanksgiving Drive, collecting 93,000 pounds of food and more than $110,000 for nonprofit organizations around the country with help from homeowners, real estate agents, vendors, trade partners and team members.

The Tampa team partnered with Feeding Tampa Bay, and the donations provided over 90,000 meals, including 5,100 pounds of frozen turkeys and hams, for those in need.

Monthly Artist Night To Showcase Local Talent

Center Place is calling all artists, musicians, poets and actors to come and showcase their talent to the community in a monthly artist night on the first Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. There is no admission for this event, but your work will need to be seen by Center Place’s executive director before attendance is approved.

Center Place is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon. Call 685-8888 for more information. You must be 21 or older to attend.

Veterans Art Program

The Veterans Art Program is open to veterans of foreign wars. There is no fee, no artistic skill needed, no surveys or record keeping and no reason not to join. It takes place every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 12 Noon at Center Place, which is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon. To register for the class, call 685-8888.

Plant City Community Choral Rehearsals

Plant City Community Chorale began rehearsals for its spring session on January 10, from 7-9:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, located at 303 N. Evers St. in Plant City. The Chorale rehearses every Monday night and is always looking for new singers to join the fun.

For more information, visit its website at www.pccchorale.org, its Facebook page @plantcitycommunitychorale, or contact the secretary at pccchoralesecretary@gmail.com.

Bingo Returns To St. Stephen Catholic Church

St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview is pleased to announce the return of bingo to its Family Life Center. The event is held on the fourth Tuesday of every month. The next date is January 25, and it will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m., and a concession stand will be available for refreshments. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and proceeds from the evening will support community families in need and church groups like St. Vincent de Paul.