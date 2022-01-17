Plant City Entertainment (PCE), a local nonprofit theater venue located at 101 N. Thomas St. in historic downtown Plant City, is excited to present the production All My Sons. Arthur Miller wrote the three-act play in 1946. All My Sons will be presented Friday, February 18 and 25; Saturday, February 19 and 26; and Sunday, February 20 and 27.

All My Sons is a post-World War II drama. During the war, Joe Keller and Steve Deever ran a machine shop which made airplane parts. Deever was sent to prison because the firm turned out defective parts, causing the deaths of many men. Joe went free and made a lot of money. The twin shadows of this catastrophe and the fact that the young Keller son was reported missing during the war dominate the action.

Moreover, the love affair of Chris Keller and Ann Deever, the bitterness of George Deever returned from the war to find his father in prison and his father’s partner free, are all set in a structure of almost unbearable power. The climax showing the reaction of a son to his guilty father is a fitting conclusion to a play electrifying in its intensity.

All My Sons is directed by Tyler McElrath, who said, “This show is in a post-WWII world where everyone is still facing the aftershock and repercussions of the war. Arthur Miller’s genius in his writing is that, through the other themes of the show, this piece feels timeless.”

McElrath added, “We have a wonderful set constructor, Mark Dummeldinger, who is tackling the challenge of building the back facade of an entire home on-stage—and let me just say, his craftsmanship is absolutely astonishing. Our stage manager, Joia Holbrook, is already hard at work with making sure that we are running a tight ship.”

Plant City Entertainment offers local actors an opportunity to be involved in a wide genre of plays and musicals. McElrath said, “As a creative team, cast and crew, we are focused on making this as real as possible for our audience. There is something for everyone in our show, and I hope that this team, combined with the brilliant script penned by Arthur Miller, will really have people leaving the theater thinking.”

Tickets to All My Sons are: adults (18-59) for $20, seniors (60-plus) for $18 and students (under 18) for $18. These can be purchased online at www.pceshows.com, at Shear Expressions Hair Salon or at the door. PCE members and groups of 10 or more tickets for $15 are available in advance at Shear Expressions Hair Salon and at the door.