Leslie Forrester is the owner of Quality Life Massage Therapy and a Riverview resident. She is a licensed massage therapist who specializes in a blend of therapeutic massage therapy that is comfortable to receive and customized to each individual client’s needs daily.

“Even when I was in school, I knew that the quality of life and the quality of the experience was the most important concept for me,” Forrester said. “If it was my clientele being as comfortable and relaxed as possible while receiving therapy that was effective yet not painful, I’d try to achieve that with luxury linens, customized sessions with a variety of techniques and incredibly comfortable bolstering and cushions that make it easy to lie face-down. If lying flat is painful on your lower back, no problem; at the touch of a button, I can change the angle and height of the table. My own quality of life was really enhanced by working for myself.”

Forrester is trained in Swedish therapy, deep tissue, neuromuscular/trigger point therapy, ACE Massage Cupping and MediCupping VacuTherapies, myofascial release, pregnancy massage, Bamboo-Fusion, Tri-Release Therapy and so much more.

“I started out renting space in the back of a hair salon in Brandon, but after a few years that closed, and I moved to the heart of Riverview and expanded, renting out rooms to other therapists and helping their quality of life as well,” Forrester said. “Then COVID happened, and I shut down not just for the state-mandated six to eight weeks in March and April of 2020 but for 15 months, until vaccines were widely available.”

Once again, the quality of life became the focus and she wanted to make sure that her practice would not be a vector for infection.

“In May of 2021, I began practicing massage therapy again, this time taking space a block away from my old location inside The Ancient Wisdom of Yoga on Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview,” Forrester said. “It’s lovely and serene there, and it’s been a very positive change, but I’m still focused on the comfort and safety of my clients and family. I’m seeing clients who are fully vaccinated or who have done same-day testing and am fully vaccinated. I have a weekly testing protocol and I use KF94 masks and have a HEPA ventilation unit running in the treatment room, the yoga studio and lobby. I post my weekly test results on my business Facebook page and keep my personal social bubble very tight and limited.”

If you would like to learn more about Quality Life Massage Therapy or if you’d like to book a session with Forrester, you can visit her website at www.qualitylifemassagetherapy.com.