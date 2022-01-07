The Celebrations Venue is in the heart of the Brandon community. It is close to downtown Tampa, Valrico, Riverview and Apollo Beach. The room is beautiful as it stands, or it can be transformed by talented event designers to reflect any theme or color scheme you desire.

Tatyana Frost is the owner of the Celebrations Venue, as well as The Way 2 Dance. She is originally from Lithuania and moved to the United States in 2000. Her passion has always been performing and teaching ballroom dancing.

After teaching ballroom dance lessons in Brandon location for more than 12 years, Frost moved her The Way 2 Dance studio to Riverview. She decided to convert her former, newly remodeled studio in Brandon into an event space to provide a place for people to host various events.

“It is so rewarding to know that hosting my clients’ events at the Celebrations Venue brings families and friends together and adds happiness and joy in their lives,” Frost said. “The Celebrations Venue comes with a variety of lights to bring out an event’s theme as well as to create a desired ambience in the venue; big mirrors across one long wall, dance floor, built-in-the-ceiling Wi-Fi speakers, tables and chairs for guests. There is also a kitchenette and lots of parking spaces.”

It is advisable to RSVP an event in advance to secure the date at the venue.

“Once you have secured your date, we start working with other vendors, such as decorator, catering companies, DJ and so on,” Frost said. “The Celebrations Venue provides a list of our preferred vendors upon booking the venue, or a client may use their own vendors for their special occasion.”

Flexibility of choosing the event space’s vendors or using a client’s own vendors is one of the main benefits for many people choosing the venue. Frost takes special time and attention to her clients’ needs for the events to go smoothly and in a timely fashion.

“Serving the local clients and providing the quality service is crucial for me as I always strive to be a caring and responsible professional,” Frost said. “My motto is there are many event venues in the area and even though the business might be very competitive, there is always work for everyone doing a great job. People might forget what I did or said, but they will always remember the way I made them feel.”

If you would like to learn more about the Celebrations Venue or if you’d like to set up a tour for the venue, you can visit Frost’s website at www.celebrationsvenue.com. The venue is located at 610 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.