Tampa Theatre’s signature fundraiser, WineFest, is staging a triumphant return to the center ring in March 2022 with The Grapest Showman.

But, before the big event, Tampa Theatre is offering a special sing-along screening of the 2017 smash-hit The Greatest Showman at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 18. Fans of all ages can “follow the bouncing top hat” and add their voices to the flying circus of fantastic songs on-screen at what has become the most requested, most successful sing-along in Tampa Theatre’s history.

Tickets are $13 for general admission and $10 for Tampa Theatre members.

WineFest, which is for those 21 years and older, will kick off on Friday, March 25 at 7 p.m. with an elegant wine pairing. Guests will enjoy a multicourse menu created and catered by Mise en Place Chef Marty Blitz. The menu will feature small plates paired with wines. There will also be a live auction including once-in-a-lifetime trips, exclusive experiences and a high-stakes wine pull. Tickets are $300 for individuals and $595 for a pair.

Then, on Saturday, March 26, Tampa Theatre will present a two-tiered wine tasting. Guests get to taste dozens of boutique wines and sample favorite fare from Tampa’s top independent restaurants. The event begins at 7 p.m. There will be an opportunity to bid on premium silent auction items representing Bay area retailers, restaurants, services and attractions.

The Premium Tasting starts at 7 p.m. and features exclusive wines for a limited audience. Tickets for this are $100, or $90 for Tampa Theatre members.

You can also opt for the Grand Tasting, which begins at 8 p.m. Tickets for this are $65, or $55 for Tampa Theatre members.

WineFest is the theater’s biggest annual fundraiser. It was forced to skip the event in 2021 due to the pandemic. Event Chair Rachel Radawec said, “It goes without saying that the past two years have been rough.” Radawec added, “But from now on, we are focused on our 100th birthday in 2026, and ‘A Million Dreams’ for our second century.”

WineFest guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite character or come in a Showman-inspired costume.

You can get tickets at the historic Franklin Street Box Office and online at www.tampatheatre.org/winefest.