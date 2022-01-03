Krazy Kup, an authentic coffee house located in historic downtown Plant City, is offering a very special Bluegrass Night on Thursday, January 6. Krazy Kup will present Bennett, Lane, Walker and Friends in concert for one night beginning at 7 p.m. The show will take place in Krazy Kup’s upstairs entertainment area known as the Loft.

This is a unique opportunity for fans of bluegrass to see and hear three award-winning, GRAMMY-nominated artists playing together for an extra special Bluegrass Night concert.

Bennett, Lane, Walker and Friends consists of Richard Bennett, Shawn Lane and Cory Walker. All three are renowned bluegrass musicians. They will come together for a night of Bluegrass that you will be talking about long after the last note is played.

Bennett is a guitarist, vocalist, songwriter and record producer. He performed with Neil Diamond for 17 years. He has also worked with Billy Joel, Barbara Streisand and Vince Gill, and he is a two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist.

Lane is an award-winning mandolin and fiddle player, vocalist and songwriter. He has received 22 IBMA Awards and has been nominated for a GRAMMY three times.

Walker, of local band The Walker Brothers, plays the banjo, guitar, mandolin and other instruments. He has played with Ricky Scaggs, Sierra Hull, Joe Diffie and more, and he was named IBMA Momentum Banjo Player of the Year in 2014.

Tickets for this fabulous, one-night-only concert are $25. You can get tickets in-house at Krazy Kup or on Eventbrite.

Krazy Kup is owned and operated by Frank and Wenda Trunzo. Frank has always had a deep love of music, so it is only natural that Krazy Kup should be such a fantastic venue for live music.

In addition to offering delicious espresso drinks, fantastic baked goods and delightful wraps, Krazy Kup also offers up the Loft for a multitude of opportunities. Throughout the month, attendees are treated to live music (bluegrass, contemporary Christian and more), movie trivia nights, movies, open mic nights, painting events and bluegrass jams.

You can rent the downstairs room for meetings or rent the Loft for special events such as bridal showers, birthday celebrations and other occasions.

Krazy Kup is located at 101 E. J. Arden Mays Blvd. in Plant City. For more information, please visit www.krazykup.com.