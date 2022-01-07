Residents have a new option in banking in the SouthShore area this month. TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank, opened its Sun City Center-Ruskin store, offering checking and savings accounts, small-business checking accounts, mortgages, credit cards, home equity lines of credit or loans and more.

According to Felipe Basulto, retail market president in South Florida for TD Bank, specialists are also available at this location, including mortgage loan officers and financial advisors.

The new location, which is the 154th TD Bank store in Florida, is one of dozens more planned across the region and throughout Florida over the next few years.

“We’re passionate about contributing to the local economy, about being trusted financial advisors to our consumer and business customers and about hiring local talent,” said Basulto. “Our commitment to community is bigger than our stores, our products and services or even the dollars we give back. Our employees pride themselves on showing up—for local fundraisers, community gatherings and volunteer events. Community is very important to us, from our 8,000-plus volunteer hours around Tampa Bay to giving more than $1MM to local organizations that make our communities and neighbors thrive.”

At the new store’s opening, TD Bank recognized Enterprising Latinas for the incredible work CEO Liz Gutierrez and her team do in advocating for economic prosperity for Latinas in Tampa Bay.

“We were honored to present a $10,000 grant from the TD Charitable Foundation to support the organization’s EntrepreneuHER Program,” said Basulto.

Basulto feels that TD Bank is different from other banks due to its culture and size.

“We have the strength, scale and experience comparable to the industry’s largest ﬁnancial institutions but retain the size and personalized feel of a regional bank,” he said. “A key part of our culture is our passion for our customers—we call it ‘WOW!’—it’s about creating legendary customer experiences, having fun and eliminating the things people don’t like about banks. Our customers aren’t an account number. They are people with goals and aspirations, and being the human bank means we know our customers and they know us—and we’re supporting them on their financial journey.”

The bank is located at 3726 Sun City Center Blvd., Ste. 101 in Sun City Center and can be reached at 261-7764. To learn more, visit www.td.com or find the bank on Instagram and Facebook.