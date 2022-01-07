Alluring Aesthetics and Wellness offers complete health and wellness services to Riverview and the surrounding areas.

“We are proud to offer aesthetics services, medically supervised weight loss programs, neurotoxins, fillers, facials, various skincare lines and platelet-rich fibrin treatments,” said Owner Christine Cunning. “We are very proud to offer VirtueRF microneedling treatment. We are the only aesthetics and wellness center in the area that offers this state-of-the-art procedure. This microneedling treatment provides 36 gold-coated needles of the Smart RF precisely delivered to a specified depth to provide immediate results. Over time, this process will offer continued results and improvement in a virtually pain-free process.”

Cunning and her husband moved to Apollo Beach from San Diego, California in October 2020.

“We picked Florida for the beautiful weather, beaches and water access,” Cunning said. “Having worked in plastic surgery for years I developed a passion for aesthetics. Once we relocated to Florida, I decided to open my own practice doing exactly what I love. That is how Alluring Aesthetics and Wellness was created. I have been open now for about six months.”

Cunning is open with her goal with her business.

“We feel that you will find affordable and competitive rates for all of our services, and we know you will appreciate our superior customer service,” Cunning said. “Our primary goal is to take care of you. We are a woman-owned and operated company proud to offer our services to women and men from the ages of 16 and up. Parental consent is required for minors. We are also proud to offer military, veteran and student discounts.”

Cunning feels that what makes her business different from other aesthetics and wellness businesses in the area is its size.

“Because I am a small practice my patients get direct access to me,” Cunning said. “I love making my clients feel and look their best. Nothing makes me happier than when my clients see his or her results and smile.”

Keeping things local is also important to Cunning and her staff.

“I believe that when you shop local, you do far more than get the items you want quickly and conveniently,” Cunning said. “When you shop local, it actually stimulates the economy in our community, helps benefit local schools and charities and it even helps the environment.”

If you’d like to learn more about the services offered at Alluring Aesthetics and Wellness, visit www.alluringaestheticsfl.com or call Cunning at 753-9652. Alluring Aesthetics and Wellness is located at 13134 Vail Ridge Dr. in Riverview.