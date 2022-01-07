By Lily Belcher

Max Cool Air Conditioning is a family-owned business run out of its new office in Apollo Beach, located off Paseo Al Mar Blvd. As a HVAC company, it offers air conditioning/furnace installations, tune ups, maintenance programs, and safety inspections to customers in the Tampa Bay area including Lithia, Brandon and Valrico.

“Max Cool Air Conditioning is a family-owned business and are proud to be one of Tampa Bay’s top AC companies. Our goal has always been to provide the highest quality HVAC service, as well as exceptional customer service and support, to our customers—and we deliver just that,” according to its website.

The company was started by Kenneth Salch in the summer of 2019 and founded on family values, which it has extended to its employees and technicians. Its technicians are licensed, insured and dedicated to providing quality service to Max Cool AC’s customers.

Max Cool AC ensures that its employees have been drug tested and have gone through a pre-employment background check before visiting customers. All employees wear uniforms and use a company truck while making service calls for the peace of mind of its customers.

“We offer outstanding service from the beginning of your service call to its completion,” according to their website. “We are committed to the customer experience and aim to exceed the expectations of each customer we serve.”

Max Cool AC serves hundreds of customers in Riverview, Brandon, Apollo Beach and other regions on the West Coast of Florida and service all models of air conditioning systems. While it is a Ruud Pro Partner, its knowledge and skills extend to other popular name brands, giving customers a wide range of products they can have Max Cool AC to install, repair and service.

It also services air purification systems, which have grown more popular due to the coronavirus. It provides systems from the APCO-X Fresh-Aire UV Light to Warrior IAQ products that reduce odors contaminates within a home air conditioning system.

For more information on pricing and service options, visit maxcoolac.com. To get a quote or ask questions, call 590-4768 or submit a written request through its website.