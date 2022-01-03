In November, Representative Andrew Learned, along with other members of the Florida Legislature, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and Hillsborough County Commissioner Kimberly Overman, honored the late Sergeant Brian LaVigne during an unveiling of his road plaque in the portion of SR 60 from Philip Lee Blvd. to I-75, which now has his name.

“Sergeant Brian LaVigne will never be forgotten, and this will serve as another reminder of his selfless service to his community until the very end of his life,” said Chronister at the ceremony. “Now when people drive down this stretch of roadway, they will be reminded of the legacy and impact left by Sergeant LaVigne.”

Original Story Printed August 2021.

On January 11, 2021, Sgt. Brian LaVigne with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office selflessly protected his community as he was killed in the line of duty. While assisting his fellow officers, an individual fleeing from those deputies struck LaVigne’s vehicle that took his life.

Dep. Michael Magli with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen with the Tampa Police Department also lost their lives this year by protecting others. On June 18, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1716, which is an act relating to transportation facilities designated honoring fallen law enforcement officers.

“We commemorated three heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect their communities,” DeSantis said.

“Serving in law enforcement is a noble calling and deserves nothing less than our full support and respect. These were the type of men we need in law enforcement,” he added.

Families of the fallen officers also attended this commemoration, along with Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and Senator Ed Hooper, among others.

To help make sure that the fallen officers never be forgotten, three roadways did get renamed in their honor on July 1. The three locations can be found in various areas such as a portion of SR 60 between I-75 and Phillip Lee Blvd. in Hillsborough County as ‘Sergeant Brian LaVigne Rd.’

“We are so thankful for this permanent symbol of the selfless service and ultimate sacrifice that Sgt. Brian LaVigne made for our community,” Chronister said. “I hope that this permanent reminder comforts the family,” he stated.

Other roadways include: County Rd. 611 between Keystone Rd. and Forelock Rd. in Pinellas County as ‘Deputy Michael J. Magli Memorial Rd.,’ and I-275 between E. Sligh Ave. and E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Hillsborough County as ‘Officer Jesse Madsen Memorial Highway.’

“I am honored to make sure these brave heroes are never forgotten. May God grant their families and coworkers peace and comfort,” Hooper said.