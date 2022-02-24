Pam Fulks was born and raised in Albany, New York and relocated to Riverview. She always baked items for her kids’ birthdays, school events and PTAs.

“I have been baking for what seems like forever,” Fulks said. “I started baking with my mom and grandmother when I was little, and I always loved it.”

Fulks ended up taking some classes to improve her baking skills. With encouragement from family and friends, Fulks started her own baking business in 2011, and then, in 2013, she opened a Tampa storefront that designs elaborate cakes for weddings, showers and other special occasions.

“In 2017, I decided to focus on teaching in-studio cookie and cake decorating classes for kids and adults,” Fulks said. “In 2020, I launched a virtual baking club for young bakers around the country to experience the joy of creative expression in the kitchen.” And so, Sweet Bites Baking School in Brandon was born.

Sweet Bites Baking School focuses on bringing people young and old together through in-person and online decorating classes, baking classes and an event space. Another mission of Sweet Bites Baking School is to help others do what she did, turn their skills and talents into profitable businesses.

“As more and more people turn to work-from-home businesses, I want to use my entrepreneurial journey to inspire and equip others to follow their sweet dreams,” Fulks said.

Sweet Bites Baking School is growing as well. Fulks is moving her baking business to a bigger location in the Brandon area in the next few months.

“When we moved here in 2007, we loved the Brandon area,” Fulks said. “This area has been so good to my family and our business, so it very important to us that we stay in this area.”

If you ask Fulks what she likes most about what she does at Sweet Bites Baking School, she’ll tell you it’s building her students’ confidence in baking.

“I love when my students look at a cake or a decorated cookie and say, ‘Oh, I can’t do that,’ and then seeing their confidence increase as they start to make and decorate their cake or cookies,” Fulks said. “That is what the best part of teaching our baking classes is for me.”

If you would like to learn more about Sweet Bites Baking School or take a class, you can visit the school’s website at wwwsweetbitesbaking.com or call 727-755-4224.

The school is located at 602 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.