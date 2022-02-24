Edited by Jenny Bennett

New Fundraising Partnership To Support The Shriners Hospitals

The Osprey Observer is proud to announce a new partnership with a local and veteran-owned business, Florida Foam Factory, on a fundraising event supporting the Shriners Hospitals.

As busy families, you will surely be hosting some type of party/event in the next 12 months, like a birthday, gender reveal, graduation, holiday party, family reunion, etc. If you’re looking for something unique to wow your family and friends with, the Osprey Observer encourages you to use the services of Florida Foam Factory. It’s foamtastic!

Florida Foam Factory has multiple packages to choose from as well as UV glow foam. Packages may also include age-appropriate music, a photo booth area, lighting, beachballs and yard games. It will also run its portion of your party/event, leaving you with nothing to worry about. Imagine an event where you can sit down and relax while others provide a service for your guests!

When you schedule your party/event, be sure to provide the person you are speaking with our special code, ‘OO’. When you do this, Florida Foam Factory will donate a portion of its proceeds to Shriners Hospitals in its work to help children. Be sure to schedule well in advance, as dates fill quickly.

Scheduling your event is as easy as calling either 736-FOAM (3626) or 980-214-2897, or emailing brian@floridafoamfactory.com.

Herzing University Opens New Campus

Herzing University is proud to offer several online and on-campus diploma, degree and certificate programs in nursing, health care, business, public safety, legal studies and technology from its new Tampa location at 3632 Queen Palm Dr. Herzing University wants to become your lifelong partner in learning and be at your side to encourage and support you with every step you take. Its goal is to help you both start and grow your career into what you’ve always wanted it to be.

For more information about Herzing University, visit its website at www.herzing.edu/tampa or call 316-2081.

Wingspread Farm Enters Valrico Business Hall Of Fame

Each year, the Valrico Award Program identifies companies that it believes have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community. These are companies that enhance the positive image of small businesses through service to their customers and community. One of them is Wingspread Farm, which is very proud to have won the Best of Valrico Award in the Farm category for the fourth successive year.

This distinction qualifies Wingspread Farm for an exclusive Hall of Fame Award. Wingspread Farm is located at 3003 Pearson Rd. in Valrico. It carries farm-fresh eggs, artisan breads, cookies, jams, seasonal produce and specialty Hungarian products.

For more information, visit its website at www.wingspread.farm or call 361-1546. It is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Cakes Or Cupcakes To Make Any Occasion Special

What sweeter way is there to celebrate or solve the little things in life than with cake? Check out Adjudicake, where its specialty is custom, handcrafted, 6-inch cakes and cupcakes—all beautifully packaged and ready to gift.

Owner and local resident Judi Prinzivalli believes “every day is a special occasion.” Birthdays, new home, promotions, corporate referrals or even just because are only a few ideas; the list is endless. Whatever the reason, Adjudicake is ready to help you celebrate with the perfect cake.

Like Prinzivalli said, “Life is too short to say no to cake.”

Support your local artisan baker and visit Adjudicake on Facebook @Adjudicake, go to www.adjudicake.com or contact Prinzivalli at 313-6292.

Tropical Elegance – Veteran Team Member Now New Owner

Jon and Megan Hurst have bought Tropical Elegance Window Fashions from the original owners, Don and Sabina Hanson. This company has been serving this area for 20-plus years and Jon has been an employee of the company for over 10 years.

Jon and Megan are FishHawk residents and public service workers; Jon is a firefighter and Megan is a teacher at Bevis Elementary school. Tropical Elegance is known throughout the community for competitive prices, high-quality products and unmatched customer service. It specializes in plantation shutters, shades, blinds, motorization and more.

To view products and find out more, visit www.tropicalelegancewindowfashions.com, view on Facebook @TropicalEleganceWindowFashions or call 766-9744.

Shell Point Marina Is Your One-Stop Shop For All Boating Needs

Shell Point Marina is centrally located at 3340 W. Shell Point Rd. in Ruskin near both Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg, making it easier to plan your day trips when taking family or friends out on your boat. It is surrounded by beautiful islands and small coves which you will find great for fishing, shell searching, relaxing and much more.

Shell Point Marina also has its own team of mechanics, making it a one-stop shop marina. It specializes in bottom painting, fiberglass and blister repair and sandblasting. Other services include mechanical servicing, detailing, canvas and upholstery, transport loading and more.

For additional information, visit its website at www.shellpointmarina.com, Facebook @ruskinshellpointmarina or call 645-1313.

Total Financial Picture™; Wealth Strategies

John and Claudia Exner, owners of Total Financial Picture™; Wealth Strategies, take a holistic approach to wealth management. It starts by working with the client to create a personal comprehensive financial plan, then helping to implement, benchmark and adjust the plan where necessary. Having a comprehensive and customized analysis of your overall financial condition will allow you to set goals, address any issues and pursue the protection and growth of your personal wealth.

Total Financial Picture Wealth Strategies is located at 100 Ashley Dr. Ste. 600 in Tampa. Additional information can be found on its website at www.totalfinancialpicture.com or by calling 703-343-6878.

The Brothers That Do Gutters Opens Locally

The Brothers That Do Gutters is a family-oriented company that specializes in all aspects of gutters: gutter install, gutter cleaning, gutter guards and repairs. It is a company that values its reputation in a small niche industry. It offers only the best services and products because it focuses all its effort on gutter systems and guards.

The Brothers That Do Gutters is located at 4838 N. Armenia Ave. in Tampa. More information can be found on its website at www.brothersgutters.com/Tampa-fl/ or by calling 796-5472.

Royal G Snacks Launches New Healthy Snack Line

Royal G Snacks (RGS Foods), located at 850 E. Adamo Dr. in Tampa, recently launched a new line of healthy snacks. Its mission is to ensure that every one of its products is made with high-quality ingredients to ensure the satisfaction of its customers at all times. Each product is made with you and your loved ones in mind, and it is working towards becoming a reliable provider of nutritious and delectable snacks.

For more information about RGS Foods, visit its website at www.rgsfoods.com or call 941-357-3189.