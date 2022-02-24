There’s a new apartment complex coming in March. Built and owned by the 101-year-old, family-owned Edward Rose & Sons, a real estate development and management firm, Ironwood Flats of Brandon comes as not just a beautiful place to live and relax but also one backed by the company’s impressive history.

“In a market where developers frequently sell, our long-term investment in developments makes us unique in this market area,” said Ethan Roark, property manager at Edward Rose & Sons.

He added, “We are able to offer the peace of mind based upon the fact that Edward Rose & Sons will continue to provide the same high-quality, resident-centric service and management for the duration of our resident’s tenure.”

Ironwood Flats is dedicated to quality, relaxation, recreation and convenience. Being located in Brandon, just outside of Tampa, it is near major employers, schools and the shopping, dining and entertainment that the area has to offer, like the Westfield Brandon mall, Busch Gardens and The Florida Aquarium.

Its amenities include a resort-style, infinity edge pool with poolside cabanas; virtual sports simulator; state-of-the-art fitness center; remote work hubs; outdoor event suite balcony; and much more. Plus, guests can have two pets, either dogs and cats, in their apartment, and there is an open-air pet spa and leash-free dog park.

Floor plans range from 726 to 1585 sq. ft., starting at $1,654. Inside each spacious home are a washer and dryer, smart locks and thermostats, fully equipped kitchens, plank flooring in all living areas and custom textured bedroom carpet are designed for the highest expectations. Its plentiful amenities come with the room, though a charge of $20 per month for seven-days-a-week valet trash services will apply.

Ironwood Flats will consist of four buildings, totaling 296 luxury apartment homes, upon completion of a two-phase build. Phase one, with 164 homes, will open one building at a time, with the Building 2 slated for Friday, March 4 and Building 1 on Friday, April 15. Phase two, which includes the final two buildings, is slated for completion in the fall of 2023.

Roark said to the community, “If they, their friends or family are seeking a new kind of resident experience designed with a balance between nature and interior thoughtfulness and refinement, we can’t wait to introduce and tour them at Ironwood Flats!”

Edward Rose & Sons’ communities sell out fast, and Ironwood Flats is no different. If you want a room, you’ll have to apply soon.

Ironwood Flats, located at 795 Ironwood Flats Cir. in Brandon, is north of the S. Kings Ave. and W. Lumsden Rd. intersection, where Ace Golf Brandon used to be. To apply or for more information, visit www.ironwoodflats.com or call 833-200-1479.