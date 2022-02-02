Rise Conference 2022 Being Held At citylife church

Rise Conference 2022, to be held at citylife church, is a free world-class, two-day experience for church leaders who desire to rise above average and accomplish extraordinary exploits for Jesus. Amazing guest speakers will take to the stage from Wednesday, February 23 through Thursday, February 24. citylife church is located at 8411 Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa. For registration or more information, visit www.riseconference.cc.

MPOWER – Men’s Breakfast Fellowship Conference At New Hope Church

Hear and meet others about how to take almost any area or path in your life to the next level at the MPOWER – Men’s Breakfast Fellowship Conference. The conference is being held on Saturday, February 19 from 7-10 a.m. at New Hope Church, located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.findnewhope.com.

St. Francis Of Assisi Parish Sweetheart Car And Talent Show

St. Francis of Assisi Parish is holding its Sweetheart Car and Talent Show, featuring music by Tommy Patrick. Cars of all makes and models are available to ender the show. Registration begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday, February 12. There will be trophies, food, a DJ, door prizes and raffles. For more information or to register for the Sweetheart Car and Talent Show, visit https://stfrancisccseffner.com/car-show/. St. Francis of Assisi is located at 4450 County Rd. 579 in Seffner.

Natalie Grant Performing At The Crossing Church

Natalie Grant will be performing at The Crossing Church on Thursday, February 24 at 7 p.m. This The JOY FM event will be hosted at The Crossing Church’s Tampa campus, located at 10130 Tuscany Ridge Dr. in Tampa. Joining Natalie is Charlotte Gambill, an author, speaker and pastor that leads LIFE Church in England. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.daretobe.com.

BBQ Scout Fundraiser At Presbyterian Church Of Bloomingdale

The fourth annual barbecue fundraiser for Boy Scout Troop 61 is being held on Saturday, February 5 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. They are selling brisket, pulled pork and smoked turkey dinner plates. Each mail comes with a dinner roll, potato salad, BBQ beans, BBQ sauce and bottled water. Enjoy some great BBQ prepared by Scouts for your dining pleasure. It will take place at Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale, located at 710 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon.

Violets Show And Sale At Temple Terrace United Methodist Church

The Tampa African Violet Society is holding its annual display and sale on Friday, February 25 and Saturday, February 26 at Temple Terrace United Methodist Church, located at 5030 E. Busch Blvd in Tampa. For more information, visit www.tampaafricanviolets.com.