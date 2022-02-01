Congressman Scott Franklin serves the citizens of Florida’s 15th Congressional District. He is a 20-year veteran in insurance and risk management, having led Lanier Upshaw in Lakeland as president and CEO for 20 years before merging into BKS Partners in 2020, where he served as managing partner. He was elected to Congress in November 2020 and was sworn in on January 3, 2021.

Franklin recently started a Mobile Office Hours program in our community. It had its first office hours at the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce’s office last month.

“It was an idea from our excellent district office staff, who do a remarkable job serving the constituents of Florida’s 15th Congressional District,” Franklin said. “We represent a large district, which sometimes makes it difficult for constituents to come to our district office in Lakeland, so we figured we could go to them.”

Franklin and his staff can help residents with all the traditional constituent services they provide at their Lakeland office, including assisting with government agencies, securing passports and other needs.

“As a federal Congressional office, we can essentially help folks navigate the bureaucracy in any federal agency, including Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration,” Franklin said. “During the last outreach event in Plant City, we had four people registered to attend, and eight showed up. Currently, we have three people registered to attend the event in Clermont.”

For the current quarter, Franklin and his team are visiting Plant City, Groveland, Clermont and Riverview.

“Next quarter, we plan to visit four more locations, including Brandon,” Franklin said. “Our plan is to host four Mobile Office Hours events every 90 days. Our primary goal is to serve the people of the 15th Congressional District. We want to make that process as simple as possible, so we are more than happy to come to where our constituents are. It’s also a great opportunity for folks to interact with our amazing district office team. I’d encourage all of your readers to follow my social media account on Facebook and Twitter and check their emails for our future mobile office hours, we’d love to see you.”

You can learn more about Franklin’s Mobile Office Hours program on his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RepFranklin.