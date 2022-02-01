Residents throughout Hillsborough County may have to get into a new routine this month. As of January 31, many communities will have new service days for trash, recycling and yard waste collections.

According to Hillsborough County Solid Waste Collection Manager Damien Tramel, these changes should lead to a more reliable schedule of pickups for residents.

Residents will continue to receive two garbage collections, one recycling collection and one yard waste collection weekly, but the days may have changed due to the consolidation of zones and the addition of a new service provider. The county is now split into three zones and is serviced by FCC Environmental Services FL LLC, Republic Services of Florida and Waste Management of Tampa.

“We are very excited about these changes,” said Tramel. “We know that recently many homes have had problems with their pickups not being reliably scheduled and we believe this change will help residents get what they pay for in regard to their solid waste collection.”

The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners awarded the eight-year contracts to FCC Environmental Services FL LLC, Republic Services of Florida and Waste Management of Tampa in 2021.

According to Tramel, 68 percent of residents in unincorporated Hillsborough County will have their pickup days changed. Those with changes will be mailed postcards that detail the new days for their trash, recycling and yard waste collection services and can also visit the Hillsborough County trash and recycling web page at www.hillsboroughcounty.org/trash to find the new trash, recycling and yard waste collection schedules.

All household garbage, recyclable materials and routine yard waste should be placed curbside either the night before or by 6 a.m. on the scheduled collection day. Residents are asked to keep all of their trash inside the carts and to make sure that there is at least 3 feet of space around each cart so that the trucks can easily access it.

Complete residential garbage, recycling and yard waste collection guidelines are available at hcflgov.net/trash, or contact Hillsborough County Solid Waste Customer Service at 272-5680.