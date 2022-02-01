It is that time of year again. March in Eastern Hillsborough County means not only delicious strawberries but also world-class entertainment at The Florida Strawberry Festival when it comes to town.

Taking place from Thursday, March 3 through Sunday, March 13 in Plant City, the theme for this year’s festival is ‘#1 For FUN.’ It is the 87th time The Strawberry Festival has taken place.

“Our festival and the City of Plant City hold the strawberry in high regard,” said President Paul Davis. “We’re No. 1 for wholesome family fun and excitement.”

The 11-day event offers something fun for the whole family with a daily schedule of events, including concerts, shows and even a parade in addition to the midway rides and a wide variety of food.

“We feel like this is a theme other fairs and festivals, in our profession, can relate to,” said Davis. “Like most fairs and festivals, the Florida Strawberry Festival represents a piece of Americana, a time in American history when events like ours brought communities together to celebrate the harvest, and that’s No. 1 in our book.”

Each year, nearly 500,000 visitors enjoy the festival’s headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce and, of course, its strawberry shortcake.

The agricultural center features livestock shows, sales and contests and a Kiddie Korral that is open daily with activities for younger guests.

The entertainment lineup features 24 Concerts and more! The first week includes Lady A on March 3; The Beach Boys and Boyz II Men on Friday, March 4; Lauren Daigle on Saturday, March 5; and Sammy Hagar and the Circle on Sunday March 6. Kenzie Wheeler kicks off week two on Monday, March 7, with Lee Greenwood and Jake Owen performing on Wednesday, March 9. Nelly will take the stage on Saturday, March 12 and The Bellamy Brothers and Sam Hunt will close down the festival on March 13.

Other entertainment at the festival will include the Belmont Festival of Magic Show, K9s in Flight, Circus Incredible, Rock-It the Robot, Robinson’s Racing Pigs and the Dakin Dairy Farm Milking Parlor.

For more information and a full listing of entertainment times, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (#berryfest22).