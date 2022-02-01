FishHawk resident Tom Lee said it’s important to trust your auto mechanic. “I have a wife and two teenage boys that drive, and when they take their vehicles in for service, it’s important I know that they’re not going to get sold something they don’t need,” he said.

Lee and his family get their vehicles serviced at Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, located at 11690 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, next to Culver’s.

When Lee’s son recently felt a little wobble in his car’s front end, he took it to Express Oil to diagnose the cause of the problem. He assumed he needed new brakes, but after examining his vehicle, the mechanic told him his brakes didn’t need replacing yet.

“They could have easily said he needed brakes and then we would have been sold something we didn’t need,” said Lee. “I appreciate that the trust factor is very high at Express Oil.”

Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers CEO and President Jeremy Persinger said he’s not in the business of recommending a repair or maintenance that a vehicle doesn’t need. In addition, Express Oil’s goal is to provide the manufacturer-recommended preventative maintenance that is needed to avoid costly breakdowns and repairs.

Persinger, who has been in the automotive industry for most of his adult life, emphasizes that while his business is the home of the 10-minute oil change (customers don’t even have to get out of their vehicles), it really is a one-stop automotive service provider staffed with ASE-certified technicians that can perform scheduled maintenance; replace and repair tires; perform brake jobs, alignments, tune-ups; and more. There are 11 employees working in nine service bays.

“Except for body work and windshields, we can take care of all your automotive needs, and that’s our real competitive advantage,” said Persinger.

Lee is happy to have found a trustworthy auto repair shop. “We trust them for tires, brakes, batteries, oil changes—really, all our automotive needs,” he said.

Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; it is closed on Sunday.

For more information about Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, visit https://www.expressoil.com/stores/riverview/fl/0831/ or call 499-9606.