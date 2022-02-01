Missy Duncan had a successful photography career for more than 20 years, but something was missing. She wasn’t happy and needed a change. With lots of encouragement from her husband, she embarked on a new career path in permanent makeup, and she is so glad she did.

“I enjoy each and every client that comes in no matter the procedure,” Duncan said. “Making women feel more confident from the outside in is a blessing to me. My clients become my friends.”

Missy’s Ink has been a part of the Brandon community for five years. In those five years, Duncan has opened a new location in Valrico, offered more services to her clients and had more training in various permanent makeup procedures.

“I now have a bigger, better studio office,” Duncan said. “I now have a business associate working with me, Kami Elrod with Tampa Babe Beauty, who offers lash extensions, tanning, microneedling and more. We are a good compliment to each other’s business. We like to think of our office as a one-stop for all your beauty needs.”

Areola pigmentation is another service that Duncan is honored to offer women who have battled breast cancer. Duncan calls this service, “Pink, by Missy’s Ink.”

“Creating beautiful, three-dimensional areolas and nipples for clients who have had a mastectomy, breast augmentation or want to renew the pigmentation of faded areola and nipples has been a tremendous blessing to me,” Duncan said. “Replacing the areola and nipple can restore a woman’s self-esteem. I can create the look of a three-dimensional nipple on a completely flat surface.”

Duncan’s goal is to learn all she can about permanent makeup. “My goal for the future is to continue to learn, grow and gain more confidence,” Duncan said. “Learning creates knowledge and knowledge creates confidence.”

The next service Duncan is excited to offer her clients is tattoo removal.

“I’m so excited about the future,” Duncan said. “My next phase is to start offering tattoo removal. This will be awesome for women who have had previous permanent makeup and it didn’t go well. Now, instead of sending them away for laser, I will be able to offer a noninvasive solution that won’t require any scabbing or downtime. I can’t wait to share more details in the months ahead.”

If you would like to learn more about the services offered at Missy’s Ink, you can visit her website at www.missysink.com or contact Duncan at 695-0648.

Missy’s Ink is located at 3117 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.