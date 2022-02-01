Opening early 2022, The Meridian at Brandon is now reserving spots to those who want a distinctive lifestyle experience, from spacious, well-designed apartment homes with convenient features to delicious dining and daily activity offerings.

Designed like a boutique hotel, The Meridian at Brandon will impress at every turn with elegant decor, grand spaces and a high expectation for customer service and care.

“The Meridian at Brandon is in the final stages of preparation for our opening which is planned for the end of February or early March,” said Meridian Senior Living Marketing Consultant Jessica Castleberry. “Our community will be licensed as assisted living, allowing us to offer a true aging in place model to those who will move in and enjoy the conveniences of independent, supportive living with the peace of mind knowing that when and if they need assisted living, they can remain in their apartment home and services can be brought to them, as we will offer four levels of assisted living.”

For those that will require assisted living at the time of their arrival, The Meridian at Brandon will offer the same apartment-style living, but the level of care begins immediately.

“Providing a secure memory care setting with Meridian Senior Living’s trademark Montessori Moments in Time program rounds out the services and programs that this upscale community has to offer,” Castleberry said. “Our commitment to provide a nurse and care team on-site 24/7 allows our residents the assurance that they will receive the assistance they need.”

Part of The Meridian at Brandon’s mission is to provide extraordinary experiences to their residents.

“We do this through our integrated wellness initiatives by taking advantage of the well-designed and plentiful amenities,” Castleberry said. “We recognize that a successful wellness program must offer the residents many choices and levels of both physical activity and mental stimulation. Our state-of-the-art fitness center is equipped with the latest senior-friendly fitness equipment, including tonal machine and a variety of other pieces of equipment designed to challenge our residents in fun and engaging methods of exercise. We incorporate group fitness classes that exercise both the mind and body.”

Its goal is reach at least 150 minutes of physical activity per resident through its fun and community-wide program, #RoadTo150.

“Additionally, we are working with nationally recognized leaders who specialize in the development of physical fitness programs that incorporate mental well-being through the Revolution in Motion program, available exclusively in this area at The Meridian at Brandon,” Castleberry said.

Castleberry and her team hope The Meridian at Brandon will be recognized as a community that chooses the most skillful, compassionate and resident-focused team members.

“We know this is a challenging time in health care, but our goal of encouraging, supporting and celebrating our team members will set us apart from other retirement living providers,” Castleberry said.

If you would like to learn more about The Meridian at Brandon, you can visit its website at www.meridiansenior.com/senior-living/fl/tampa/meridian-at-brandon.