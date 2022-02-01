In these extraordinary times, people are looking for fellowship, renewed hope and a place to become involved in the community. No one knows this better than Dr. James Blewett, the founding and lead pastor of Extraordinary Church, a new church that launched in January at Bloomingdale High School.

James, who holds a Doctorate in Theology, has a deep passion for raising up leaders and planting life-giving ministries. He is also the author of Can I Get Baptized in Fruit Punch? and Be Extraordinary. Along with his wife, Heather, they are expecting the church to be an extraordinary community partner and where people can come together in worship and exploration.

The Blewetts moved into their new neighborhood in Brandon in December 2019. “When COVID hit and we were home without any place to go for two months, we got to really know our neighbors,” said James. “We became the unofficial welcoming committee when new people moved in. My wife was the ringleader of this initiative.”

The Blewetts’ desire to start this church came as a wish to provide a church for the rapid influx of people moving into their neighborhood and people moving into the community.

“Once the lockdown ended, we wanted to start a Bible study for our community, but nobody would be comfortable cramming into our house,” said James. “So, we got a partnership (and now a friendship) with Maple Street Biscuit Company by our house. They have allowed us to meet in there for Bible study every Tuesday night and we will continue to even after we launch. That Bible study is what has grown into our church.”

The Blewetts were both born and raised in Hillsborough County and returned to the area five years ago from Georgia to be closer to family.

“My wife is a King High graduate, and I am a Jefferson High graduate,” said James. “I have been in the role of family pastor at FBC Brandon until we started the process of planting this church in August.”

The most exciting part for the Blewetts is the support they have received from so many of their neighbors that are also now involved in the process of planting this church. The Blewetts have lifelong friends that are now also instrumental in the new church launch team.

“We know that everyone has had a hard two years,” said James. “We started Extraordinary Church so that our community can have a church where everyone can find your family, know your worth and discover your purpose. We believe that God is an extraordinary God that created us for an extraordinary purpose.”

Extraordinary Church meets on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at Bloomingdale High School, located at 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. For more information, visit www.extraordinarychurch.net or follow on Facebook @extraodinarychurchfl.