FishHawk Wolfpack Cheer, a local Pop Warner cheer organization, recently brought home two national titles. All three of their competitive teams advanced to the National Cheer and Dance Championship this past December. Each team came home with national trophies. The Knockout Varsity team (ages 12-15) and the Hotshots Mitey Mite team (ages 7-9) both won the Pop Warner Nationals in their respective age divisions. The Legacy PeeWee team (ages 9-12) brought home a third-place trophy.

This is the organization’s fourth and fifth national championship titles overall. Knockout made it onto the highlight reel focused on the Pop Warner Nationals that aired nationally on Fox Sports Networks.

“I’ve been with Wolfpack since we started in 2007, and this is the most successful season we’ve had as a whole, as far as national accomplishments,” said FishHawk Wolfpack Cheer Director Merideth Van Auken. “Our coaches and cheerleaders worked hard all season long, and it showed.”

In 2020, the program didn’t compete with Pop Warner. According to Van Auken, not counting 2020, 2021 is the 11th consecutive year that FishHawk Wolfpack had teams advance to compete at the nationals and bring home national trophies. The two national titles this year make them five-time national champions.

“Our goal is to grow our program and have continued success at the regional and national levels while also improving our cheerleaders’ skills,” said Van Auken. “It’s so rewarding to see the cheerleaders come back to cheer for us year after year because they enjoy it. We love having our older girls remain a part of our program as junior coaches to help teach what they’ve learned to our younger cheerleaders. We look forward to that continuing.”

The two teams that won nationals will continue into the spring. Knockout will compete twice in March, and Hotshots will compete once more at the end of February.

FishHawk Wolfpack Cheer always welcomes new athletes, coaches and board members to their program. Registration for the 2022 season opened on February 1 and practice starts on Monday, April 4. More information can be found on the website (FishHawkwolfpack.com) and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/fhwolfpack).