The 11th annual Gasparilla Music Festival (GMF) will take place from Friday through Sunday, February 25-27 on four stages in downtown Tampa. Proceeds from the nonprofit festival, which has been dubbed a ‘Festival on a Mission,’ provide support to music classrooms in Title I elementary schools across the Tampa Bay area.

The Gasparilla Music Festival features over 35 local and national bands across four stages along downtown Tampa Riverwalk. The event features food from Tampa’s top local chefs and restaurants and offers family-friendly programming (kids 12 and under receive free admission) on several stages each day.

Following the success of the 2020 Festival, Gasparilla Music Festival expanded its programming by adding a third evening of events this past October. The 2022 Festival will further expand its programming on the Friday evening by featuring a full slate of vendors and bands on all four stages for the full three days.

David Cox with the Gasparilla Music Foundation said, “The Gasparilla Music Festival is an exciting three days of live music from every genre with over 40 bands. In addition to its award-winning lineup of national acts, the festival highlights some of Tampa’s best restaurants and many of the area’s top up-and-coming musicians, including Dover’s Kenzie Wheeler.”

Kicking off the festival as Friday’s headliner will be Best New Artist Grammy® nominees, from Austin, Texas, Black Pumas. In addition, alternative roots rockers The Revivalists will bring their iconic psychedelic jams to the main stage on Saturday night. Closing the festival out with positivity on Sunday are hip hop legends Arrested Development with post-jazz combo Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.

The excitement continues as the festival confirms the return of Kids Fest, featuring the beloved Imagination Movers, along with additional artists, and food and drink vendors. The full schedule of band days and times can be found by visiting https://gasparillamusic.com. More information about the festival and related health and safety issues can be found at https://gasparillamusic.com/frequently-asked-questions/.

The Gasparilla Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2011 that produces the Gasparilla Music Festival. The foundation works year-round to support music education through its Recycled Tunes program and to promote local musicians through its GMF Productions program. The foundation receives support from its membership program, Higher Ground. For information about becoming a member, visit www.gmfhigherground.com.

Some of the schools helped include Dover Elementary, Valrico Elementary, Alafia Elementary and FishHawk Creek Elementary.

To learn more and to get tickets, please visit https://gasparillamusic.com.