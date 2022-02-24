For the first time in district history, 25 magnet schools in Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) have been recognized nationally through the Magnet Schools of America National Merit Award program, which honors the top magnet schools in the United States. The schools are selected by demonstrating a commitment to high academic standards, curriculum innovation, successful diversity efforts, specialized teaching staff and parent and community involvement.

A total of 10 HCPS schools received the Magnet School Merit Award of Excellence, which is the top award given to a magnet school. This number represents the highest amount of Excellence Awards our district has received in its history.

The schools receiving this top award include Dunbar Elementary Magnet School, Boys Preparatory Academy at Franklin Middle Magnet School, MacFarlane Park Elementary Magnet School (also designated a National Magnet Demonstration School in 21-22), Jefferson High School, Muller Elementary Magnet School, Progress Village Middle Magnet School of the Arts, Riverhills Elementary Magnet School (also designated a National Magnet Demonstration School in 21-22), Roland Park K-8 Magnet School, Shore Elementary Magnet School of the Arts and Walker Middle Magnet School.

A total of 15 district schools were designated Magnet Schools of Distinction, which is the second highest award a magnet school can receive. These schools include Armwood High School, Girls Preparatory Academy at Ferrell Middle Magnet School, Lennard High School, Lincoln Elementary Magnet School, Middleton High School, South Tampa Academy at Monroe Middle Magnet School, Rampello K-8 Downtown Partnership Magnet School, Robinson High School, Rodgers Middle Magnet School, Sligh Middle Magnet School, Spoto High School, Stewart Middle Magnet School, Tampa Bay Technical High School, Tampa Heights Elementary Magnet School and Williams Middle Magnet School.

“This record-breaking achievement could not have been realized without the steadfast dedication from our students, teachers, administrators and support professionals. These schools have demonstrated tremendous commitment to providing innovative educational experiences for learners of every grade band, and we are excited to continue to grow this tradition of excellence within Hillsborough County Public Schools. The fact that these schools have been able to soar to these heights amid a pandemic is all the more inspiring,” said Superintendent Addison Davis.

“We appreciate Magnet Schools of America for recognizing the incredible work our students, teachers and school-based staff and administrators do every day. Our district is thrilled to have the highest number of awards in our history. Community is integral to the work we do within our magnet schools, and we will continue to strive to ensure our programs are responsive to our family’s needs,” said Robert Cox, supervisor of magnet programs.

To learn more, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org.