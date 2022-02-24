Taco lovers, mark your calendars. On the heels of a successful festival in October 2021, the Tampa Taco Fest officially resumes its schedule and returns to Al Lopez Park for another round of food, drinks and entertainment this month.

Tampa’s Latin flavor awaits all attendees on Saturday, February 26 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Local vendors such as Los Chapos Tacos, Jimmy’s Tacos, and Ichicoro return to treat everybody to their favorite tacos, Mexican culinary staples and drinks. Attendees are sure to satisfy their cravings of fan-favorites such as the traditional elote, Asian fusion tacos, freshly made guacamole and the trending sensation, birria tacos.

Event-goers can also quench their thirst with freshly made Don Julio Tequila margaritas.

“For the first time, the festival is celebrated with less than a year from its predecessor, a manifestation of how the Tampa Taco Fest is much more than an event,” said Florimar Galdón. “It brings us joy to make this happen for the entire Tampa Bay community and create a platform for friends and families to have a great experience and enjoy local flavors in a vibrant atmosphere.”

The event supports local vendors and organizations such as United Citizens Coalition, a nonprofit organization supporting minorities in Tampa Bay; Little Free Library, focused on building community and increasing book access for all; and the local Girl Scout troops.

Playing live hits for attendees will be the local Latin band Sol Caribe and DJ Speedy Jr. in charge of today’s most popular hits for all to dance away. And for the brave ones that may have two left feet on the dance floor, prepare to take on the mechanical bull contest for a chance to win a cash prize.

A VIP experience presented by Tito’s Vodka includes three alcoholic beverages, two tacos, chips and salsa as well as exclusive access to the VIP bar. VIP tickets start at $50 per person. General admission is $5 in advance at 813tacofest.com and $10 cash at the door. Kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult. For a smoother process, event-goers are encouraged to bring cash.

For more event information and those seeking sponsor and vendor opportunities, visit 813tacofest.com or email tampatacofestival@gmail.com.