Actress Betty White’s legacy will continue to serve animals in need for almost 100 days at Hillsborough County’s pet shelter.

When White died shortly before her 100th birthday, Hillsborough County’s Pet Resource Center waived adoption fees for 100 dogs and cats in honor of the actress, who had devoted much of her life to helping animals. The move was so successful in finding forever homes for dogs and cats that the shelter will waive adoption fees for all dogs and cats for 100 days, beginning on February 1.

Fees will be waived through Wednesday, May 11. Dogs and cats at the shelter are microchipped, vaccinated, registered and spayed or neutered.

The Pet Resource Center, located at 440 N. Falkenburg in Tampa, is the only open-admission shelter in Hillsborough County, meaning it accepts dogs and cats regardless of breed, size or medical condition. Adoption hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The center also offers turn-in for strays and owner surrenders, a pet fostering program, pet registration, a spay and neuter voucher program for income-qualifying residents, lost pet help and information on disaster preparedness for pet protection and sheltering.

Volunteer opportunities are also available at the center with help needed regularly and as one-time group volunteers. Responsible volunteers are used to provide enrichment and extra care to the animals and to help keep the shelter running smoothly. Volunteers are accepted 18 and older and some limited Bright Futures shifts are available for students 16 years of age and older.

Volunteer applications are available online and more information can be found by emailing prcvolunteer@hcflgov.net.

Visit the center or search online at www.hillsboroughcounty.org to view hundreds of adoptable animals. The site features hundreds of animals ready for adoption with information on the pet and where it was found.