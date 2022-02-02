Roses, chocolates and a romantic dinner are some of the things we associate with Valentine’s Day. But showing love for our spouse, children, neighbors and friends should be demonstrated and celebrated year-round, not just on February 14. In the New International Version of the Bible, the word ‘love’ is mentioned 551 times.

As Christians, we know that there are different types of love, but the most important is agape love—the unconditional love of God for us. We all need to practice this type of unconditional love through our actions of forgiveness, kindness, patience, gentleness and mercy. This Valentine’s Day, choose to practice unconditional love to others around you. Practice more grace. Practice more patience.

“And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love,” Corinthians 13:13.

Much love and blessings to you this month and every day.



The Love Chapter

ROSE PUBLISHING

In this faith-based book, readers will enjoy having a close-up look with Dare to Love as the author explains line by line the love chapter of 1 Corinthians 13. Be encouraged and challenged as you gain a clearer understanding of what love really is and how to practically show it to those around you—whether it’s a spouse, child, friend or neighbor. This book is a great way to start practicing authentic love to others.



I Love You, Really I Do

By Larry N. Walls

Have you ever wondered what love really means? How do we truly love one another? This book takes readers through the steps needed to understand love and to understand our relationships with others, whether it is with our children or a potential spouse. Learn about the different kinds of love and how each one of them can affect a relationship, learn how to change a bad relationship into a good one and learn how having a relationship with God can help us to have a great relationship.



You Are Loved, Women of Faith Bible Study

By Sally Clarkson, Angela Perritt

Are you looking for acceptance and validation in all the wrong places? Make the life-changing discovery that God knows you completely and will cherish you forever. In this book, readers will learn transformative scriptural truths that reveal the depth of God’s love. If you feel stuck in an unhealthy pattern of thinking, then it’s time for you to dig into Scripture and encounter God in a new way.



Small Things with Great Love: Adventures in Loving Your Neighbor

By Margot Starbuck, Tony Campolo

This book invites you to choose the adventure that fits who you are in authentically loving those around you. With a list of resources, a study guide and a six-week ‘adventure challenge,’ as well as plenty of stories and hilarity from the author’s own life, this faith-based book will open your eyes to the people around you and the huge impact you can have on them through small acts of love.