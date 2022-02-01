Beginning in the 1930s during the Great Depression, the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative has been delivering bookmobile services to Hillsborough County residents for nearly 100 years. With funding from the Works Projects Administration, the first bookmobile service in the county was possible. This specific bookmobile bus retired from service on May 31, 2019. On June 3, 2019, Library2Go hit the road for the first time, delivering service to library customers who may not have easy access to brick-and-mortar library branches.

Currently, Library2Go visits retirement communities, congregant living facilities and such on selected dates and times within the Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library areas. Library2Go provides the full array of library services, information and technology, which includes the use of the internet, registering or renewing a library card, picking up materials placed on hold and more. These services are offered in English and in Spanish.

Lisa Wagner, library public service regional manager for the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative, shared how the Library2Go program works.

“The vehicle is loaded up with all of the components of a branch library and once the Library2Go staff, along with the vehicle, arrives at the scheduled stop, we unload those materials to create a pop-up library utilizing the space the facility has given us,” Wagner said.

Despite the challenge that Library2Go faced in spring of 2020 with suspending operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it still aims to get back into full restoration. The planning of restoration started last fall. At this time, Library2Go is not open to the public. Wagner also said that interested customers should continue to check back for additional information as Library2Go works through the spring to fully restore those services again.

Wagner mentioned what the overall goal of the Library2Go program is.

“The goal of the program is to make sure that all citizens of Hillsborough County have access to library services,” Wagner said.

Library2Go will be at Apostles Village, located at 525 E. Sadie St. in Brandon, on Thursday, February 17 at 3:30 p.m.

For more information and a schedule of locations, visit https://hcplc.org/services/library2go, call 273-3652 or text 352-1972 or 352-1603.