Mia Anderson-Guilles; her husband, Trevor; and their baby, Finn, recently moved to Apollo Beach from Missouri at the beginning of December 2021 for her husband’s job. They were searching for a pet sitter for their dog, Rena, so they could travel for the Christmas holiday to go visit family.

“We had left Rena with Professional Pets for the Christmas break so we can go back to Kansas City to visit family with our son, Finn,” Mia said. “We knew we wanted overnight care due to her age and medical conditions. She has congenital heart failure and is epileptic. We hired them because they have veterinary technicians on staff and our meet and greet went awesome with Lauri Partanio, the owner. She got to know Rena, her medical background, medications and even knew what to look out for because she would be the one staying with her.”

Mia got a call from Partanio at 2 a.m. the day after Christmas explaining to her that Rena was in distress because she was seizing and choking on her tongue.

“She explained that she already had stabilized her and deemed she was able to be transported to the ER,” Mia said. “They were already in the car on the way to the emergency vet. They had a veterinary release on file that I had completed with Trevor to authorize treatment. The emergency hospital treated Rena and Lauri stayed with her at the hospital until she was released, which was five hours.”

Mia was terrified that she was losing her pet of 15 years.

“It was, of course, frightening, but I am confident in my ability, experience and skill set to do what is necessary in that moment,” Partanio said. “It felt so good to be able to make sure that she was stable enough to transport to a veterinary emergency room and get the care she needed to make it through. I don’t like to think what could have happened if it wasn’t us staying with Rena.”

Mia is forever grateful to Partanio and Professional Pets for saving Rena’s life.

“I don’t even have enough words to describe how utterly professional this company is,” Mia said. “They were stellar. They went above and beyond for us, and we are first time clients. We could not have asked for better service or experience. Everything was perfect. They were perfect and saved Rena’s life that night by recognizing the signs, acting, and problem solving.”

If you would like to learn more about Professional Pets, you can visit its website at www.professionalpets.net or call 516-880-5558.