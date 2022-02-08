Tatiana and Josh Armenteros of Ruskin started their business, CZ’s Adventure Jumps, with one thing in mind: good, safe fun.

“We provide high-quality, safe, reliable, family-friendly bounce houses,” Tatiana said. “Our passion for excellence has driven us from the beginning and continues to drive us into the future.”

The couple has two daughters, Chloe and Zoe, whose witty attitudes and passionate smiles has driven this entire operation—hence the name CZ’s Adventure Jumps.

“We strive to provide your young children as much joy and adventure as our family,” Tatiana said. “We know that every product counts and strive to make the entire party experience is as rewarding as possible. Being that we have been customers of other bounce house companies before, we have experienced all of the pros and cons from every company.”

The couple has taken all of those considerations into place when they opened their small business.

“Every bounce house and every add-on that we provide to families are treated as our own,” Tatiana said. “We are passionate to make every party experience as joyful, safe and exciting as any family would expect.”

The couple’s passion for their business comes from the smiling and giggling faces that come from their customers.

“As a parent, you know how it feels to put on the best birthday party for your children with affordable, safe and sanitized products,” Tatiana said. “Our company is here to make sure that happens for you.”

Since the pandemic began, the Armenteroses have ensured that every one of their units and add-ons goes through a vigorous cleaning process before every delivery.

“While we are seeing trends of increasing prices with every other bounce house company, we are keeping ours low and affordable because we understand how important it is to every family that we deliver to,” Tatiana said. “It really brings joy to our hearts when following up with families, with all of the photos that they send with permission to incorporate their photos into our social media pages. Our main streamline of happiness is the joy that we seek through our customers.”

If you would like to learn about CZ’s Adventure Jumps, you can visit its website at www.czsadventurejumps.com or contact the Armenteroses at 731-3799.