For more than 125 years, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has been committed to putting its clients’ needs first. Its advisors develop ongoing, one-to-one relationships and take time to understand what’s truly important to clients and their families. It offers a comprehensive approach to financial planning that ensures its clients feel confident, connected and in control of their financial life.

“I like being able to help and guide my clients to meet whatever their financial goals and aspirations may be,” said Mike McCormick, financial advisor at Tuberosa and Associates.

A financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services in Apollo Beach.

“It could be their retirement or a college fund for their children; whatever their need may be, I love being able to build and investment strategies to reach their goals.”

Ameriprise was founded by John Tappan in 1894 and since then, the company has stayed true to its mission, which is to help people feel confident about their financial future.

During trying economic times, its strength, integrity, scope of services and personal relationships have made it a long-standing leader in financial planning and advice.

“We have always put our clients first,” McCormick said. “We were one of the two organizations that did not take the money offered by the government during the recent COVID pandemic. That is proof that we can manage our clients’ investments just as well as we do our organization.”

In our ever-changing world, a lasting financial relationship can help Ameriprise’s clients prepare for and navigate unforeseen events as they arise. A financial advisor not only understands the analytical side of pursuing financial goals but also considers how unplanned events like job loss, market uncertainty, disability or health issues can impact its clients’ financial goals and overall strategy.

Keeping things local is also important to McCormick and his team as Tuberosa and Associates.

“It is extremely important to us,” McCormick said. “We service not only Apollo Beach but all areas of Brandon. What I really like most about our office is that it’s more a personal feel or touch. Our clients can walk in the door and sit down with us and talk face to face. That is very important to us and our clients.”

If you would like to learn more about Tuberosa and Associates, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services in Apollo Beach, you can visit its website at www.ameripriseadvisors.com/mike.mccormick/ or call McCormick at 634-5677. McCormick’s office is located at 1517 Sun City Center Plz., Ste. A in Sun City Center.