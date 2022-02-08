Iron Rock Insurance Managing Partner Lisa Hast stared at several files placed upside down and spread out across her desk. The owners of one of those files were destined to be her 1,000th customers.

“Since they all came in on the same day, I wanted it to be an unbiased decision,” she said.

When she turned over the 1,000th customer, it turned out to be Apollo Beach residents and longtime friends Ed and Teresa Cunneen.

Although Hast was their insurance agent at the previous firm where she worked, when it came time to renew their homeowners insurance policy, which was going up in price and providing less coverage, they called her at Iron Rock for a quote on a new policy.

“It was so easy to get an appointment at her office and talk with her,” said Ed, who lives in a flood zone near the bay. “She shopped around and found us a better policy than our old one at a cheaper price.”

In addition to homeowners insurance policies, Iron Rock Insurance sells personal lines of insurance, including flood, auto, boat, RV, motorcycle and even pet insurance. It utilizes the latest technology to ensure every client receives top-notch follow-up communication.

“Our agents will find the right combination of tailored, personalized insurance coverage at just the right price to fit your needs,” she said. “Our job isn’t just to sell insurance but to educate our customers to make informed decisions about the coverage they’re purchasing.”

Hast, while taking a moment to revel in the satisfaction of seeing her business quickly reach 1,000 customers, hopes Iron Rock Insurance will see its next 1,000 customers in half the time.

“This is an amazing moment in our growth and evolution,” said Hast, who has just hired her eighth employee. “We started the business in June 2020 and to already hit this milestone is incredible.”

Iron Rock Insurance is located at 1312 Apollo Beach Blvd., Ste. O in the Alpha Pizza House-anchored plaza. Its office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information about Iron Rock Insurance, visit www.ironrockins.com. To speak to one of its agents, call 213-9600.