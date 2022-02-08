Theresa Turner moved to Riverview in 2004 as a single mother with a daughter starting her junior year at Riverview High School.

“I worked for a Big Four accounting firm in Tampa, but my heart wanted to be a small-town CPA,” Turner said. “I desired to be available to my clients and know them personally, and I saw Riverview as the perfect community for me to provide top-notch services with the expertise my clients deserve. It took a few years; my daughter moved on to college, I became a foster parent and I met my soon-to-be husband, who had recently moved to Florida after retiring from the U.S. Army.”

In 2013, Turner’s vision of a firm offering hands-on tax and accounting services with a core business model of being available to clients, providing up-front pricing and clear deadlines became a reality with the creation of Tax Happens.

“I worked remotely for a few months and quickly outgrew the ability to work from my home office,” Turner said. “I ventured a few miles from home and on Valentine’s Day 2014 [I] signed a lease and moved Tax Happens to Riverview, where [we] remain today. We grew from one person in one office to adding a full-time assistant and seasonal employee in a full office suite.”

Family and community are important to Turner and her team.

“I live and work in Riverview and we love this town,” Turner said. “The community has grown, but the people are what make this community and our family are blessed to be a part of.”

Tax Happens clients range from individuals new to the workforce, families, retirees, small businesses and businesses with multiple locations that have tax filing obligations.

“We specialize in the unique tax needs of each individual and small business,” Turner said. “I am a CPA with a master’s degree in taxation and a passion for tax law. I will admit I am a tax geek who reads tax news for pleasure and completes far more tax law continuing education than required each year.”

Perspective clients can schedule a new client telephone interview by calling Turner’s office at 603-2073 or online at www.taxhappens.com.

Turner’s office is located at 10018 Park Place Ave., off Gibsonton Dr., in Riverview.