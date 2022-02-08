Whether you’re simply looking to improve your overall health and wellness, combat the effects of aging or manage a chronic condition, New Vitality Centers has a caring team of licensed physicians and medical professionals who can tailor a plan that’s just right for you. If you’re ready to improve your confidence and quality of life, it has the latest technology and individualized wellness programs to do just that.

Owner Mary Heysek is passionate about their patients.

“People who come to us want to look and feel better,” she said. “All of our treatments are all natural.”

New Vitality Centers offers many safe and effective therapies that reverse the processes associated with aging. It now offers the state-of-the-art MoreNova linear wave therapy for erectile dysfunction. Unlike acoustic waves, which can be very painful, linear waves offer a pain-free solution that actually regrows blood vessels to combat the most common cause of erectile dysfunction. Clients can operate the machine themselves without assistance in office. The closest other facility with this technology is in Miami. MoreNova offers 80 percent efficacy worldwide, and so far, its office has seen 100 percent client satisfaction.

Skincare is especially important to clients who want to look and feel younger. New Vitality Centers also offers platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and microneedling facials. By numbing your face and drawing blood, its team can separate the platelets from the patient’s own blood, which they then place back on the skin to rejuvenate it. This process is regenerative in that it helps rebuild collagen and elastic, removes dark spots and fades fine lines. Unlike other facials, the effects can last up to 18 months.

Clients also seek New Vitality Centers to help them manage weight loss. Using a combination of keto/Mediterranean diets and intermittent fasting along with an appetite suppressant and a weekly injection that helps burn fat instead of muscle, clients learn how they can make healthy choices that result in weight loss and the ability to keep the weight off.

It also offers other services such as bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), including testosterone therapy; regenerative hair restoration; IV drips; Botox; nutraceuticals; and CBD products. Whatever your needs, it can customize a program, getting you to look and feel your best.

For more information, call 436-0708, visit newvitalitycenters.com or find it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/newvitalitycenters. New Vitality Centers is located at 665 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon.