Edited by Jenny Bennett

Herzing University Opens New Campus

Herzing University is proud to offer several online and on-campus diploma, degree and certificate programs in nursing, health care, business, public safety, legal studies and technology from its new Tampa location at 3632 Queen Palm Dr. Herzing University wants to become your lifelong partner in learning and be at your side to encourage and support you with every step you take. Its goal is to help you both start and grow your career into what you’ve always wanted it to be.

For more information about Herzing University, visit its website at www.herzing.edu/tampa or call 316-2081.

New Fundraising Partnership To Support The Shriners Hospitals

The Osprey Observer is proud to announce a new partnership with a local and veteran-owned business, Florida Foam Factory, on a fundraising event supporting the Shriners Hospitals.

As busy families, you will surely be hosting some type of party/event in the next 12 months, like a birthday, gender reveal, graduation, holiday party, family reunion, etc. If you’re looking for something unique to wow your family and friends with, the Osprey Observer encourages you to use the services of Florida Foam Factory. It’s foamtastic!

Florida Foam Factory has multiple packages to choose from as well as UV glow foam. Packages may also include age-appropriate music, a photo booth area, lighting, beachballs and yard games. It will also run its portion of your party/event, leaving you with nothing to worry about. Imagine an event where you can sit down and relax while others provide a service for your guests!

When you schedule your party/event, be sure to provide the person you are speaking with our special code, ‘OO’. When you do this, Florida Foam Factory will donate a portion of its proceeds to Shriners Hospitals in its work to help children. Be sure to schedule well in advance, as dates fill quickly.

Scheduling your event is as easy as calling either 736-FOAM (3626) or 980-214-2897, or emailing brian@floridafoamfactory.com.

Cakes Or Cupcakes To Make Any Occasion Special

What sweeter way is there to celebrate or solve the little things in life than with cake? Check out Adjudicake, where its specialty is custom, handcrafted, 6-inch cakes and cupcakes—all beautifully packaged and ready to gift.

Owner and local resident Judi Prinzivalli believes “every day is a special occasion.” Birthdays, new home, promotions, corporate referrals or even just because are only a few ideas; the list is endless. Whatever the reason, Adjudicake is ready to help you celebrate with the perfect cake.

Like Prinzivalli said, “Life is too short to say no to cake.”

Support your local artisan baker and visit Adjudicake on Facebook @Adjudicake, go to www.adjudicake.com or contact Prinzivalli at 313-6292.

Shell Point Marina Is Your One-Stop Shop For All Boating Needs

Shell Point Marina is centrally located at 3340 W. Shell Point Rd. in Ruskin near both Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg, making it easier to plan your day trips when taking family or friends out on your boat. It is surrounded by beautiful islands and small coves which you will find great for fishing, shell searching, relaxing and much more.

Shell Point Marina also has its own team of mechanics, making it a one-stop shop marina. It specializes in bottom painting, fiberglass and blister repair and sandblasting. Other services include mechanical servicing, detailing, canvas and upholstery, transport loading and more.

For additional information, visit its website at www.shellpointmarina.com, Facebook @ruskinshellpointmarina or call 645-1313.

Southshore Charter Academy Enrollment Open For 22-23 School Year

Southshore Charter Academy is a tuition free public charter school for grades K-8 located at 11667 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. Its mission is to strive to inspire a passion for lifelong learning and instill confidence for students to discover their full potential through a diverse school environment.

The school offers personalized learning plans with regular assessments to determine how your child will learn best, and parents have access through a computer-based system, allowing them to monitor progress.

For additional information and to enroll your child, visit www.southshorecharter.org or call 769-1209.

Make An Offer Days At Mary & Martha House Fashion And Home Goods Thrift Store

The Mary & Martha House Fashion and Home Goods thrift store is extremely fortunate for all the support from the community and needs to make room for all the new inventory. Every Tuesday, it is having a ‘Make an Offer’ day, with all of the outside inventory available to make an offer on. Stop by every Tuesday to pick out something.

The Mary & Martha House Fashion and Home Goods store is located at 312 S. U.S. Hwy. 41 in Ruskin.

Total Financial Picture™ Wealth Strategies

John and Claudia Exner, owners of Total Financial Picture™ Wealth Strategies, take a holistic approach to wealth management. It starts by working with the client to create a personal comprehensive financial plan, then helping to implement, benchmark and adjust the plan where necessary. Having a comprehensive and customized analysis of your overall financial condition will allow you to set goals, address any issues and pursue the protection and growth of your personal wealth.

Total Financial Picture Wealth Strategies is located at 100 Ashley Dr. Ste. 600 in Tampa. Additional information can be found on its website at www.totalfinancialpicture.com or by calling 703-343-6878.

The Brothers That Do Gutters Opens Locally

The Brothers That Do Gutters is a family-oriented company that specializes in all aspects of gutters: gutter install, gutter cleaning, gutter guards and repairs. It is a company that values its reputation in a small niche industry. It offers only the best services and products because it focuses all its effort on gutter systems and guards.

The Brothers That Do Gutters is located at 4838 N. Armenia Ave. in Tampa. More information can be found on its website at www.brothersgutters.com/Tampa-fl/ or by calling 796-5472.

Annual Valentine’s Day Party At The Way 2 Dance

The Way 2 Dance invites you to its annual Valentine’s Day Party. Enjoy a champagne toast, chocolate-covered strawberries, romantic dance class and prizes and surprises. The party is on Sunday, February 13, from 3-6 p.m. at The Way 2 Dance, located at 6520 U.S. 301, Ste. 102 in Riverview.

From 3-4 p.m. is a dance class, followed by the party. No experience is needed; all ages and levels are welcomed. The cost for the event is $45 per couple.

To register and for more information, visit its website at www.theway2dance.com or call 966-4788.

High 5, Inc. Offers New Combined Pickleball And Tennis Membership

Joining the High 5 Paddle and Racquet Membership gives players full access to both pickleball and tennis activities. Racquet sports are first and foremost a social sport, and membership gives unlimited access to many organized play sessions and other fun events. The play does not stop on the courts and includes invitations to social outings and community driven activities that are led by volunteers and other players in the community.

High 5, Inc. is located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon. For additional information, visit its website at www.high5inc.org or call 689-0908.