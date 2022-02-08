Since the early 1990s, the Magruder Agency has provided dependable, honest and affordable insurance services and has treated clients as if they were family. It’s no secret why some of Patricia Magruder’s customers have been with them since the beginning. She is thrilled to celebrate 30 years being able to leverage multiple insurance providers and arrive at just the right coverage for her clients’ specific needs.

Magruder, Pat as her friends and clients call her, said, “It’s been an amazing journey. I always tell my kids it’s not the destination, it’s the journey. I feel very blessed the right people have been put in my life, and it’s been a great time. I still meet with people and businesses from when we first started.”

It’s those lifelong relationships that Magruder values most. Her commitment to her clients and the community is revealed in how she treats everyone she talks to as well as the numerous awards and accolades she has amassed over the years, including Brandon Chamber of Commerce Minority and Woman-Owned Business of the Year, Brandon Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year, Brandon Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Marketing and American Business Women’s Association Woman of the Year.

Building a business takes passion, and over the years, Magruder remains passionate about offering the best quality products and tailoring them to her clients’ specific situations to include coverage needs, budget limitations and policy types. Magruder as well as her daughter, Stephanie VanSlick, and her wonderful staff can offer solutions to homeowners, automobile/motorcycle, business, boat insurance, life insurance and so much more.

When she reflected back, Magruder said, “We’re all about doing the right thing and treating our customers fairly. It’s not about the money, it’s about doing the right thing. I never use money as my level of success; I use the fact that we’ve got customers who have been with us for over 20 years.”

For more information on how the Magruder Agency can help you meet your insurance needs, call 654-3100 or email stephanie@magruderagency.com. Visit it online at magruderagency.com. The Magruder Agency is located at 655 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon.