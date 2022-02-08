Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Kings Point Donates Check To Mary & Martha House

In January, the Kings Point leadership teams, on behalf of Kings Point residents, clubs, sponsors and volunteers, were pleased to present a check to the Mary & Martha House for $17,525. The money was raised during events held throughout the 2021 holiday season. Representatives from Mary & Martha House, including Bill Chini, executive director; Stacy Richey, shelter manager; and Leticia Feregrino, administrative assistant, were in attendance to receive the donation and expressed their gratitude for all who participated in making the events such a huge success.

Monthly Artist Night To Showcase Local Talent

Center Place is calling all artists, musicians, poets and actors to come and showcase their talent to the community in a monthly artist night on the first Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. There is no admission for this event, but your work will need to be seen by Center Place’s executive director before attendance is approved.

Center Place is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon. Call 685-8888 for more information. You must be 21 or older to attend.

Local Veteran Accepts Congressional Gold Medal On Behalf Of Great Uncle

The President signed a bill in June 2014 awarding members of Puerto Rico’s 65th Infantry Regiment, also known as the Borinqueneers, the Congressional Gold Medal. The medal is one of the highest awards that the U.S. bestows and recognizes the contributions and extraordinary heroism of the men of the 65th Infantry Regiment. Local veteran Anthony Torres proudly accepted the award for his great uncle, Carlos Figuera, in recognition of his service during World War II.

Kappa Delta Phi Bingo At The Talking Pint

Kappa Delta Phi are hosting a bingo night at The Talking Pint Bar & Bistro on Tuesday, February 22, from 7 p.m. Join them for a night of fun and prizes. Bingo cards are $15, and food and drinks are available for purchase from the menu. Come early to secure a table for you and your friends; there will not be any reservations.

The Talking Pint Bar & Bistro is located at 13418 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

Hess Orthodontics Girl Scout Cookie Buying Event

Hess Orthodontics is excited to announce its first-ever Girl Scout Cookie Buying event. Individual Scouts and whole troops are invited to stop by on Saturday, February 19 between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to sell their cookies. Hess Orthodontics will buy up to five boxes per Scout and will also have fun activities where Scouts can earn a Fun Tooth Patch and enjoy Kona Ice.

Hess Orthodontics is located at 16307 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. If you are planning to bring a troop, please call Hess Orthodontics at 645-4377, so it can ensure there are enough treats for everybody.

Valentine Flower Workshop

Do you have a sweetheart that you want to impress? This workshop, taught by local flower expert Jo Donohue, will demonstrate and help you create a gorgeous bouquet just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The workshop is being held at Kerby’s Nursery, located at 2311 S. Parsons Ave. in Seffner, on Saturday, February 12 at 10 a.m. To register for the event, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/valentines-day-flower-workshop-at-kerbys-nursery-tickets-249264856897.

Bingo Returns To St. Stephen Catholic Church

St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview is pleased to announce the return of bingo to its Family Life Center. The event is held on the fourth Tuesday of every month.

The next date is January 25, and it will begin at 6:30 p.m. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., and a concession stand will be available for refreshments. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and proceeds from the evening will support community families in need and church groups like St. Vincent de Paul.

Alafia Republican Club Meeting

The Alafia Republican Club meets on the third Monday of each month at O’Brien’s Irish Pub, located at 701 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Speakers for the meeting on Monday, February 21 are Mike Owens, Hillsborough County Commissioner candidate, and Jeff Lukens, Republican Club of Hillsborough County Election Integrity. Social hour will begin at 6 p.m. and guest speakers at 7 p.m.

FishHawk Ranch Blood Drive

OneBlood is holding a blood drive at the Osprey Club, located at 5721 Osprey Ridge Dr. in Lithia, on Saturday, February 12 between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Donations of blood and platelets are needed; all donors will receive a OneBlood long-sleeve T-shirt and a $20 e-gift card.

Online appointments are encouraged and can be made at www.oneblood.org/donate, and be sure to use code #29058. Please note that to donate, you cannot take any product containing aspirin for two full calendar days beforehand.