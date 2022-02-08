Camp Cristina has offered an adult pickup soccer league since last September. The co-ed program started up again on January 26 and will continue throughout the year on Wednesday nights from 6-7 p.m. The league is free for YMCA members and costs $5 for nonmembers that want to join. Enrollment is not required to play.

Skylar Finan, program director at Camp Cristina, encourages everybody to come out and play. He said that the league is strictly recreational. The field is 60 feet long and is equipped with lights. Finan also said that as many as 20 people have come out to play on any given week.

“After we opened back up after COVID, we noticed an increased interest in sports,” said Finan. “A lot of adults wanted to get back outside. We want to make sure that it’s open and fun for everybody because nobody wants to be inside anymore.”

Adult league player Robert Rocamora has grandchildren that attend the camp’s various programs and play in the youth soccer leagues. Rocamora, who has always loved soccer, became interested in playing himself after helping coach his grandchildren’s teams.

“My favorite part is the people,” said Rocamora. “I’ve gotten to know several of the staff members who also come out to play. They are just good people to be around, and the focus is about fun. I am 52 and not concerned about competing. It is a great opportunity to play a game that I have been around for 40-plus years. I try to get out every week if my schedule allows.”

Camp Cristina would like to add more adult pickup league sports in the future, such as basketball, pickleball and volleyball.

“The league focus is about having fun and competing with yourself while getting some exercise,” said Rocamora. “Doing that with people who mentor our children and other parents with children who attend Camp Cristina is just a good way to be out in the community.”

Camp Cristina also offers youth soccer leagues for children of four different age groups, ranging from 3-12 years old. Registration and information for the spring youth leagues are on the Tampa Metropolitan YMCA website.