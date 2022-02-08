The Glazer Children’s Museum is partnering with the Tampa Bay Rays to bring Big League Fun, a traveling exhibit that will immerse visitors in the exciting world of baseball. The 2,000-square-foot hands-on experience, partly funded by the Rays Baseball Foundation, will feature fun activities, simulated game experiences and trivia challenges that promote important educational concepts for children and engage fans of all ages.

From spring training to the world series, the museum’s guests will get to explore the ins and outs of baseball season.

“Visiting the Glazer Children’s Museum and cheering on the Tampa Bay Rays are both beloved traditions for families in Tampa Bay,” said Sarah Cole, president and CEO of the Glazer Children’s Museum. “We’re so excited to partner with the Rays, giving families a new way to bond over their love of the game and celebrate their Tampa pride.”

Exhibit activities will emphasize the science and math behind the sport, reflect national academic standards for school-age children and support developmental milestones set by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

“We’re very excited for this partnership with the Children’s Museum,” said Rays President Brian Auld. “The Big League Fun exhibit is a wonderful opportunity to enhance the love of baseball among the children and families of central Florida using the power of play and science.”

As guests make their way through the exhibit, they can get tips for proper pitching, throwing, fielding, hitting and base running; they can head over to the exhibit’s bullpen and pitch into the strike zone; they can perfect their swing and step up to the plate, lead off, run to second or back to the bag; and they can also throw from the infield or outfield with simulated plays and grab a glove for catching practice.

“The reason why I love this exhibit so much is it’s a wide range [of] ages,” Cole said. “The exhibit has something for toddlers all the way up to middle school-aged kids. I’m just really excited about this exhibit.”

The Big League Fun exhibit opened on January 22 and will be at the Glazer Children’s Museum until early May.

If you would like to learn more about the new exhibit, you can visit the museum’s website at www.glazermuseum.org. The museum is located at 110 W. Gasparilla Plz. in downtown Tampa.