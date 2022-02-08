Apollo Beach now has access to world-class, convenient medical care for minor illnesses and injuries at the newest TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track. The new clinic, located at 6182 N. U.S. Hwy. 41 in Apollo Beach, opened last month to serve patients seven days a week from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

“Providing easy access to health care close to home in our surrounding communities is part of our vision to be the safest and most innovative hospital in America. Convenient locations and options help Tampa General Hospital advance health care options for local neighborhoods,” said Tampa General Hospital Executive Vice President and Chief Ambulatory Care Officer Adam Smith. “Should a patient need further care, we can help connect them with the services of our academic medical center that has 83 outpatient locations.”

TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track is the first urgent care center in the Tampa Bay area to achieve accreditation through the Urgent Care Association (UCA). This is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and means that the locations have met all the UCA’s established standards and criteria for quality of patient care, safety and scope of services. The new clinic offers efficient, high-quality urgent care with five exam rooms in a patient-friendly environment performed by board-certified primary care providers.

Common tests, check-ups and procedures offered at TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track include school and sports physicals, X-rays and certain laboratory tests. This new clinic also will offer testing for infectious conditions, including COVID-19 and the flu. Occupational health services are also available and include pre-employment screenings, employment physicals, workers’ compensation injuries and vaccinations.

“We are excited to be a part of the Apollo Beach community,” said Dr. Daron Diecidue, chief executive officer at TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track. “Providing high-quality urgent care means getting the right care to patients at the right time and place. TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track is well-positioned to be this type of resource for the urgent care needs of residents in Southern Hillsborough County.”

TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track locations span throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco Counties. The new Apollo Beach clinic makes a total of 14 TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track locations around Tampa Bay and is one more way Tampa General Hospital provides patients with high-quality, low-cost, patient-centered care as well as a connection to high-level, acute hospital care for patients with serious and complex illnesses.

Walk-in appointments are available; however, a FastPass Reservation is recommended. For more information about TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track or to make a reservation, visit www.fasttrackurgentcare.com or call 925-1903.