Center Place Fine Arts and Civic Association is striving to become the epicenter of all things art in the Brandon community. In support of this goal, it is hosting a monthly event called Artist Night, and it is held on the first Friday of each month.

“This event has been growing more and more since we first started it back in Sept. of 2021,” said Center Place’s executive director, Libby Hopkins. “We have now added more artists and spoken word to this monthly event.”

The spoken word is provided and performed by Rebel Poet of Wesley Chapel.

“I’m a Colombian-born poet,” she said. “I’ve been writing poetry since the age of 11. My name, Rebel Poet, comes from my rebellious nature to never conform to the expectations of society. I’ve always questioned everything. I pour love into everything that I am passionate about and I believe my purpose lies in uplifting and inspiring others to find their own passion and purpose.”

Her poetry focuses on her admiration for the divine feminine and our connection to divinity as human beings. She loves all expressions of art.

“I am the art curator at Coffee Speaks N Tea Talks in Wesley Chapel,” Rebel said. “I am also the host of Poets Cafe. A poetry night/creative jam session held on the first Thursday of the month, geared towards providing the creatives in the area a space to express themselves.”

Poet will be making her next appearance at Center Place’s March 4 Artist Night.

“I am passionate about uplifting and inspiring others to find their own passion and purpose,” Poet said. “I absolutely believe my own purpose lies in providing a platform for my fellow poets to have a place to be seen and heard and for the audience to be inspired by the experience of my spoken word events and the words of the poets performing.”

If you would like to learn more about Poet, you can visit her Instagram page at @the_rebel_poet_.

If you would like to learn more about Artist Night or if you are a local artist or poet who would like to participate in Center Place’s Artist Night, you can visit the center’s website at www.centerplacebrandon.com. The Artist Night information is under the ‘Events’ tab on the website.

Artist Night is a free 18-and-up event that is held at Center Place, which is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in the Brandon Regional Library.