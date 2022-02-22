In June of 2021, Plant City celebrated the opening of McIntosh Preserve. On Saturday, March 19, hikers can join City Manager Bill McDaniel on a City Manager Photo Walk.

The Photo Walk will take place at 8 a.m. and is open to all area residents.

McIntosh Preserve is located at 775 E. Knights Griffin Rd. in Plant City. The trails and tower project cover about 50 acres of the overall 363-acre parcel. A series of improved hiking trails totaling a little over 2 miles, along with a 30-foot observation tower, parking area, trailhead, educational signs, benches and trash receptacles, have been added to the uplands portion of the preserve. The main trail to the tower is 0.72 miles long and, at 8 feet wide, it is easily negotiable for families and wheelchairs. The other trails are 5 feet wide and wind through large oak, pine and cypress areas.

Attendees of the Photo Walk will hike along the trails and other areas of the preserve while capturing photos of wildlife, plants and the landscape. Attendees should bring a camera or a smart phone to capture photos.

Chris Foster, environmental land management supervisor for the City of Plant City Parks & Recreation Department, will help lead the Photo Walk. Foster has extensive experience in conservation land management, nature preserves, trails and conservation parks. He comes to Plant City from Hillsborough County’s Conservation & Environmental Land Management Department.

Foster is responsible for helping the park rangers enhance and preserve environmentally sensitive parkland citywide. He is also charged with helping guide continuing improvements to McIntosh Preserve, which will include the development of enhanced wetlands and additional trails.

Foster said, “The City of Plant City is committed to developing McIntosh Preserve into a destination for families to see the spectacle that is Florida’s natural environment. The City of Plant City hopes to engage and educate the public about the importance of natural resource preservation and benefits that McIntosh Preserve can provide toward a sustainable future. The City Manager Photo Walk is an opportunity for experienced and new photographers alike to take a closer look at the beauty of Florida’s natural surroundings.”

You must preregister for the Photo Walk and complete the form found at https://www.plantcitygov.com/parksrec/page/city-manager-photo-walk by Thursday, March 17.