Hillsborough County is redesigning a critical intersection in Gibsonton to improve safety and traffic flow.

The intersection of Symmes Rd. and East Bay Rd. in Gibsonton is part of Hillsborough County’s Intersection Improvement Program. The project will convert the existing signalized intersection to a roundabout with turning movement improvements and pedestrian enhancements.

The county will add or replace sidewalks to improve pedestrian connectivity through the corridor. The sidewalk enhancements will include pedestrian curb ramps that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in all quadrants. The project also features intuitive signage and pavement markings to guide motorists through the roundabout.

Roundabouts reduce the number of potential conflict points and decrease the likelihood of severe or fatal injury crashes, making intersections safer for all modes of travel. The construction of a single-lane roundabout at this intersection will improve safety, increase the efficiency of traffic operations and reduce delay for vehicles, according to a traffic projection analysis.

Traffic projections were analyzed during the preliminary engineering phase, and it was determined that introducing a spiral lane to the single-lane roundabout would further increase the efficiency of the intersection. Intuitive signage and pavement markings will be provided to guide motorists through the roundabout.

Roundabouts provide safer accommodations for pedestrians as compared to standard signalized intersections. They are designed to promote slower vehicular entry, circulating and exit speeds. Raised splitter islands slow and channel approaching traffic while also providing refuge for pedestrians. Crosswalks, sidewalks and ADA-compliant features are also included in the design.

The $4.9 million project is in the design phase and still requires land acquisition. Design and land acquisition are anticipated to be complete by late 2023. Procurement for construction should be complete in mid-2023, with construction beginning soon after. The construction duration is anticipated to begin in mid-2023 and end in mid-2024. The planning portion of the budget is $312,585, design and land are $1.8 million and construction is $2.7 million.

To learn more about the project, visit hcflgov.net. Questions in English or Spanish may be directed to the Customer Service Center at 635-5400.