Hillsborough County Affordable Housing invested more than $54 million into the community during 2021, which directly impacted 24,300 households looking for affordable opportunities.

The county focused on five key categories of areas to fund, including housing programs, community and public facilities, public services, COVID-19 pandemic services and ancillary programs. The county also worked with more than 40 community partners, including local municipalities, nonprofit agencies and housing developers, to administer programs and services.

The programs and services focused on creating new affordable housing opportunities, training opportunities for residents to further their careers in order to afford homeownership and infrastructure improvements that enhanced community spaces.

In 2021, Affordable Housing funded $24.5 million in housing programs that focused on increasing the availability of affordable housing through down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers, new construction of multifamily housing complexes and single-family homes and the rehabilitation of multifamily complexes and single-family homes. The county also invested $7.3 million into facility and infrastructure improvements to enhance the communities around them, which impacted more than 6,300 households.

Despite the pandemic, Affordable Housing continued to fund its core services, as well as support agencies directly serving vulnerable populations. More than $12.2 million in COVID-19 funding went toward helping cover past-due rental and mortgage payments of low-income residents, toward local nonprofits that helped shelter people experiencing homelessness and toward local day care providers to support their day-to-day needs as they cared for Hillsborough County children.

Affordable Housing also aided community partners and local municipalities by funding public services, rehousing and housing stabilization programs and infrastructure improvements that enhanced opportunities for low and moderate-income households and people experiencing homelessness. Public services and ancillary programs received more than $11.5 million for programs and services that impacted about 13,700 households throughout Hillsborough County.

In 2022, Affordable Housing plans to focus on new housing and community development projects that will impact at least 27,000 households over the next two years. For more information on Hillsborough County Affordable Housing’s initiatives and resources, visit hcflgov.net/affordablehousing.