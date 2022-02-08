High school students and environmental champions, check this out!

Every year, Hillsborough County students aiming for a higher education have an opportunity to ease their financial burden with a Community Action Board Scholarship worth up to $5,000, and this year that money might be more important than ever.

The Hillsborough County Community Action Board Scholarships are available to eligible Hillsborough County students wishing to continue their post-secondary education. The scholarships can be used at trade schools, community colleges or four-year universities. The scholarships are awarded to students to help alleviate some of the financial burden of tuition so they can focus on furthering their education, not bills.

All applicants must meet the following criteria to be eligible for a 2022 Community Action Board Scholarship:

Applicants must be between 16-24 years old and have a high school diploma or GED equivalent (16-year-olds may apply if they are a graduating senior).

The applicant must have a minimum GPA of 2.0.

Applicants must reside in Hillsborough County.

The applicant’s household income must fall within 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines of the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG).

Students seeking a master’s degree or a second bachelor’s degree do not qualify.

Eligibility guidelines are subject to change based on grant requirements.

Applications are due by Friday, March 18. It is highly recommended that applicants read through the full 2022 Community Action Board Scholarship Application Package at www.hillsboroughcounty.org before applying online to ensure all documents are complete and all requirements are met. A full list of required documents can be found in the application package.

Students can apply online once all information and documents have been collected. For questions about online applications or missing information, please call 272-5074, ext. 55316.

Do you know someone whose work to protect the environment has made a lasting difference in residents’ quality of life?

Nominations are now being accepted for Hillsborough County’s Theodore Roosevelt Hillsborough Forever Conservation Award. The honor is given annually to an individual or group who exemplifies dedication to preserving the county’s natural resources. The award is named after Theodore Roosevelt Jr., the 26th president of the United States and noted conservationist who placed more than 200 million acres under public protection.

Nominees must live or work in Hillsborough County and “be someone who shows persistence and dedication to long-term conservation of the county’s natural resources, demonstrates integrity in performance toward conservation goals and displays attributes of true conservation stewardship,” according to the award criteria.

Nominations will go through the Jan K. Platt Environmental Lands Acquisition and Protection Program General Committee, which will send a recommendation to the board of county commissioners for approval. The board will hold an award ceremony in the spring to coincide with National Arbor Day.

The deadline for nominations is Monday, February 28. For more information, call 672-7876 or email Ross Dickerson at dickersonr@hcflgov.net.