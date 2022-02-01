Introduced almost a decade ago, it was long due for a redesign, and that has finally come in 2022. The Subaru BRZ gains more power, styling updates and a tweaked chassis, among other changes. Out goes the 2.0-liter engine. The rear-wheel-drive sporty coupe is now equipped with a larger 2.4-liter, inline-four, horizontally opposed DOHC engine putting out 228 horsepower (up 23 hp) at 5,000 rpm and 184 pounds-feet of torque at 3,700 rpm. Our limited edition came with a flawless six-speed auto gearbox. A standard Torsen limited slip differential keeps the coupe in control at sharp corners and turns.

This year, the lightweight car with its low center of gravity goes up by 0.2 inches in wheelbase and 1.2 inches in length but loses height by 0.4 inches. Up front, LED headlights flanking the familiar Subaru emblem with a lower three-slatted grille and a functional air intake attract your attention. Step into the cabin and the first thing you will notice is faux suede upholstery with red stitching and the BRZ logo on the front seatbacks.

Other eye-catching goodies include a leather tilt/telescopic steering wheel with red seams, 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, dual auto AC, fold-down rear seat, aluminum alloy pedals, heated front seats, frameless rearview mirror and a 7.0-inch digital instrument display with the tachometer front and center and a digital speedometer readout.

Standard safety features include dual front and side airbags, an all-new driver’s knee airbag, side curtain airbag, blind spot monitor with lane keep assist and rear cross-traffic alert, hill start assist, rearview camera, vehicle stability and traction control, four-wheel anti-lock brakes with brake assist, remote keyless entry, reverse auto brakes, tire pressure monitoring system and daytime running lights. The Eyesight Assist Monitor, which features lane departure warning and active cruise control, ensures that the driver maintains a straight path.

Push the starter button to summon the four-cylinder boxer engine and the rev-happy BRZ emits an exhaust rumble that will delight any sports coupe aficionado. Robust and stunning from any angle, the reasonable four-seater is by no means a speedster, but it deservedly earns a report card full of excellent marks.