Last summer Valrico resident Corbin Dihel accepted the 50-Yard Challenge through the Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service nonprofit organization. With all of Corbin’s hard work and perseverance, this fourth-grader, who attends Boyette Springs Elementary School’s Center For Gifted Studies in Riverview, completed the Challenge by mowing 50 lawns. On January 5, the founder of Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service, Rodney Smith Jr., made an appearance to award Corbin with a brand-new lawn mower, a leaf blower and a weed eater.

Andrea Dihel, Corbin’s mother, who is a teacher at Orange Grove Middle Magnet School in Tampa, mentioned how her son got involved with the 50-Yard Challenge.

“I saw a post on Facebook about Rodney Smith Jr. and this challenge with the Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service,” Andrea said. “I asked Corbin if he would be interested in doing it.”

This challenge is geared toward boys and girls between the ages of 7-17. Participants are challenged to cut 50 lawns for free for the disabled, the elderly, veterans, single parents as well as anyone in need of help. To get started, participants get a white Raising Men/Women shirt with ear protection and shades. For every 10 lawns cut, a new shirt color is given.

Smith stated what he hopes the participants such as Corbin gain from this experience.

“[What] I want kids to learn from the 50-Yard Challenge would be the importance of giving before you receive and the importance of helping those who need help,” Smith said.

As a mother, Andrea felt proud to see her son being an asset to their community through spreading kindness, along with helping others. With all of the equipment that Corbin received, he plans on starting his own business called Corbin’s Crazy Cuts.

Corbin shared some advice for those who may be interested in participating in the 50 Yard Challenge.

“Do not give up,” he said.

For more information, visit https://weareraisingmen.com.