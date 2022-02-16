Graduating high school seniors can now apply for the 2022 Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce’s (VFCC) scholarships. The group offers four $750 scholarships for students who have already been accepted to an institution, two for two or four-year accredited universities or colleges and two for an accredited vocational-technical college. The scholarship monies are paid directly to the student to assist with required books and tuition.

There are some specific requirements for applicants. For instance, the candidate’s parent or guardian must be a resident of the Valrico or FishHawk area. Another requirement is that the student must attend Newsome High School, Bloomingdale High School or Durant High School, or the parent must be a current paid member of the VFCC. Students should also have an unweighted 3.0 or higher GPA (Grade Point Average), complete a 500-word or less essay stating why the student would be an excellent choice for the scholarship and complete additional requirements.

Dr. Bob Lutz, owner of Motion ChiroTherapy and scholarship chair at the VFCC, stated what makes these scholarships unique.

“It is business owners investing in our youth,” Lutz said. “We want to be a small part of allowing someone to reach their dreams and goals.”

The VFCC is one of the premiere business organizations in Eastern Hillsborough County. It consists of nearly 250 members representing businesses of all sizes.

On Tuesday, April 12, the winners and their families will be invited to the VFCC’s General Assembly at the River Hills Country Club located in Valrico. The winners will be announced and awarded their checks.

“Overall, these scholarships are here and available for students; please apply,” Lutz said.

Applications must be received by Wednesday, March 2.

Those interested in applying should speak to their guidance counselor or email Lutz at recognition@valricofishhawk.org. For more information about VFCC, visit https://valricofishhawk.org.