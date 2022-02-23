When a baby enters the world for the first time, this creates a special moment for the mother and her newborn that will last a lifetime. HCA Florida Brandon Hospital’s Baby Suites invested in a multimillion-dollar refresh, which included a new, contemporary welcome desk and reception area for

for their pregnant patients to ensure their journey is memorable as well as comfortable. The space is approximately 36,000 sq. ft. As part of this refresh, the Baby Suites need a new group of volunteers to assist with welcoming and guiding the pregnant mothers and their support person to their desired location.

Jill Lansky, director of business development at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, explained the importance of having volunteers in the Baby Suites.

“Volunteers will allow us to greet our pregnant patients, their support person and visitors with a warm smile and [create] a great impression and experience while they are with us in the Baby Suites,” Lansky said.

Prior to volunteering, one must complete a volunteer membership application under the Auxiliary Membership. At no charge, the individual can be part of the Auxiliary. In addition, certain criteria must be met in order to become a volunteer. For instance, you must be 18 years of age or older. The Baby Suites plans to have volunteers seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with an array of shifts. These shifts are broken down from 8 a.m.-12 Noon, 12 Noon-4 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital’s Baby Suites is its full-service delivery and labor unit in The Women’s Center. Since opening, more than 100,000 babies have been delivered there. The childbirth team is dedicated to providing patients and their families focused and compassionate care during the childbirth experience throughout their postpartum stay.

“All in all, our need for volunteers will be ongoing,” Lansky said.

For questions or more details, contact Lansky at jill.lansky@hcahealthcare.com or send a text to 712-0064. The link to the volunteer membership online application can be found here: https://bit.ly/332EqFD.