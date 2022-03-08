The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) has some exciting events coming up.

The group met at its new meeting location, the Ruskin Moose Lodge, located at 1212 E. Shell Point Rd. in Ruskin, on February 9. Guest Speaker Eric Hughes, MA, MLS, literacy liaison at Tampa Free Library, discussed Hillsborough County’s basic literacy and English Speaker of Other Languages (ESOL) programs and providing women a second-chance scholarship.

During the Wednesday, March 9 luncheon, Anne McCarthy, FWC, Gulf Coast Marine Fisheries Hatchery and Enhancement Center at Apollo Beach Florida Conservation and Technology Center, will discuss her career history and setup of the Piney Point Hatchery. All luncheons are $22; however, the deadline for making reservations and payments for the March 9 luncheon has passed. For menu details and reservation information, contact Barbara DeOca at 892-1219 or abwclub2020@gmail.com.

Although, it may not be too late to purchase tickets to the ABWC’s inaugural Inspirational Women Gala on Saturday, March 12 from 12 Noon-2 p.m.

At the gala to be held at Del Webb Southshore Falls Ballroom in Apollo Beach, two remarkable women will be honored: Dr. Jennifer Wells China and Chrissy Millsaps, RN. China has been the campus president at Hillsborough Community College (HCC) – Southshore since 2018 and has a Ph.D. in educational administration from the University of Texas.

Millsaps is a critical care registered nurse with a BSN at Tampa General Hospital (TGH). She has been working at TGH for over 25 years and has most recently been caring for COVID-19 patients. The ticket price is $15 per person.

A buffet lunch will be served, advertising opportunities are available in the Gala Program Journal and there will be silent auction items available. Proceeds will benefit the Woman’s Advancement Scholarship given to an adult woman demonstrating commitment to improving herself and the lives of others through continuing education.

For Gala Program Journal inquiries, contact Sally Coupal at 585-734-1646 or sally@gompc.net. For ticket inquiries, contact Sheila May at 847-514-1475 or smay1180@gmail.com. For auction contributions, contact Karen Kelsey at 784-6454 or waterspout@verizon.net.

The ABWC has been serving the community since 1959. The primary ABWC objectives are to promote sociability among its members, work toward the advancement of womankind and provide scholarships for the education and training of students who live in Apollo Beach and the surrounding areas with a demonstrated financial need.

For more information, visit www.apollobeachwomansclub.com or contact Liz Pedersen at 777-8215 or kenlizpedersen@msn.com.